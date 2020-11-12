Santa Rosa to refund developers $500,000 for excess charges

Santa Rosa will pay more than half a million dollars to a small group of apartment developers overcharged by the city for water demand fees.

City staff members have determined that the excess fees affected 14 developers and 42 permits, where two fees were applied for water demand when only one was called for, said Kimberly Zunino, the city’s deputy water director.

The issue affected multifamily projects in which developers had decided to set up dedicated irrigation meters, she said Tuesday at the City Council meeting. The city charges one fee for developments with separate irrigation meters and one without, and the affected developments were asked to pay both, in error.

The total amount of refunds Santa Rosa will issue is estimated at $545,674. The average refund is about $13,000. Some reimbursements top out at just over $1,000, while others run over $20,000. The highest refund will be $84,625 to the nonprofit developer Burbank Housing for its Crossroads Apartments, a 79-unit affordable housing complex on Burbank Avenue.

The refunds were unanimously recommended by the Board of Public Utilities on Nov. 5 and approved by the City Council with no discussion on Tuesday.

