83-year-old man killed in tractor crash near Santa Rosa

An 83-year-old man was struck and killed by a tractor he had been driving Monday on private property just northwest of Santa Rosa, authorities said.

A family member located the man unresponsive just before 3:50 p.m. and called 911, California Highway Patrol-CHP Officer David deRutte said via email Tuesday.

CHP responded to the crash off Piner Road near Willowside Road. The man was pronounced dead at the property.

Officials determined the man was operating the tractor, got out and was then hit by the vehicle, which continued rolling until it crashed into a metal building.

The man will be identified by the Sonoma County Coroner.

CHP is investigating the collision.

