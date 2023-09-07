Santa Rosa traffic stop ends in arrest of 2 suspected catalytic converter thieves

Two Solano County men were arrested early Thursday after police said they spotted a catalytic converter in their car during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa.

A Santa Rosa police officer pulled over a vehicle about 2:15 a.m. near Stony Point Road and West Ninth Street for a code violation, Sgt. Rick Boehm said in a news release.

Traffic stop leads to arrest for catalytic converter theft and additional crimes On Thursday, September 7, 2023 at... Posted by Santa Rosa Police on Thursday, September 7, 2023

During the stop, police saw a catalytic converter, a tool box with the store security theft cable still attached and saws and other tools associated with auto parts theft in the back seat.

The officer searched the vehicle and found more tools and suspected methamphetamine.

The vehicle’s driver and passenger, Fairfield residents Argenis Cruz, 32, and Francisco Pino, 32, were detained.

Cruz later confessed to stealing the catalytic converter Wednesday night.

Cruz and Pino were arrested and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and having stolen property, burglary tools and a controlled substance.

As of Thursday afternoon, they are no longer in jail.

