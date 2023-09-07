Santa Rosa traffic stop ends in arrest of 2 suspected catalytic converter thieves
Two Solano County men were arrested early Thursday after police said they spotted a catalytic converter in their car during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa.
A Santa Rosa police officer pulled over a vehicle about 2:15 a.m. near Stony Point Road and West Ninth Street for a code violation, Sgt. Rick Boehm said in a news release.
During the stop, police saw a catalytic converter, a tool box with the store security theft cable still attached and saws and other tools associated with auto parts theft in the back seat.
The officer searched the vehicle and found more tools and suspected methamphetamine.
The vehicle’s driver and passenger, Fairfield residents Argenis Cruz, 32, and Francisco Pino, 32, were detained.
Cruz later confessed to stealing the catalytic converter Wednesday night.
Cruz and Pino were arrested and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and having stolen property, burglary tools and a controlled substance.
As of Thursday afternoon, they are no longer in jail.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: