Four juveniles were arrested after a Friday traffic stop in southeast Santa Rosa, according to police.

Officers pulled over a maroon Toyota for several mechanical violations about 6:12 p.m. on Kawana Springs Road near Santa Rosa Avenue, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The Toyota pulled into a business complex and the three back seat passengers jumped from the vehicle and ran in different directions. One of them had a white plastic bag, police said.

Two of the passengers were detained after a short foot pursuit and the other was located hiding on Meadow Way near a construction site, according to police.

The bag, containing a 44-magnum revolver loaded with three rounds, was found under a truck nearby, police said.

All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked into Sonoma County juvenile hall.

The driver was booked on suspicion of violating his juvenile probation, two passengers on suspicion of resisting police and a third passenger on suspicion of resisting police, violating juvenile probation and possessing a loaded gun.

