Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to arrest of suspected drug dealers

A traffic stop in Santa Rosa on Saturday night led to the arrest of two people suspected of drug dealing, police said.

At about 7:50 p.m., a Santa Rosa police officer pulled over a driver whose vehicle registration had expired on South East Street near the intersection with Sonoma Avenue.

“During his interaction with the vehicle's occupants, the officer learned the female passenger was on felony probation and required to submit to a search of her person and property and the male driver consented to a search of his person,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

The officer found a loaded Deringer-style .22-caliber pistol in the driver’s jacket pocket, police said.

The woman told the officer she had recently given the gun to the driver, police said.

Police then searched the apartment where the two of them lived in the 900 block of Tupper Street.

They found about an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, 4.2 grams of suspected heroin, drug packaging materials and a digital scale.

The driver, 57-year-old Troy Bingham, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of narcotics for sale.

His passenger, 36-year-old Hailey Hendricks, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotics for sale and violation of felony probation.

Both of them were booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

