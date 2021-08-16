Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of loaded gun and ammunition

A traffic stop in Santa Rosa over the weekend led to the arrest of a man with a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine inside his car.

Isaiah Saunders, 22, of Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and suspicion of felony possession of a concealed firearm, officials said.

Santa Rosa police were patrolling near College Avenue and Highway 101 around 11 p.m. Saturday and stopped Saunders car after an alleged traffic violation, according to a news release.

Authorities said police officers smelled marijuana when Saunders rolled down his window.

As the search continued, they uncovered a .45 caliber handgun concealed in a bag on the driver’s side floorboard, officials said. The gun was fully loaded with an 11-round magazine and one round in the chamber.

In addition, a high-capacity magazine loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition was located in a backpack in the back seat of the car, officials said.

