Santa Rosa police officers on patrol late Friday arrested a man found with a ghost gun and suspected cocaine in his car.

The suspect, Santa Rosa Adrian Valle, 31, was recognized as a suspected member of a local street gang when members of a special enforcement team pulled him over on a traffic stop near Todd Road and Moorland Avenue around 10:15 p.m., the department said.

Another officer with a dog trained to sniff out firearms was brought into assist and alerted to possible contraband inside the vehicle, police said.

A search turned up a loaded, unregistered Polymer80 handgun in the center console. Several grams of suspected cocaine were found, as well.

Polymer80 firearms are a type of “ghost gun” — guns that can be built at home from kits ordered online. Buyers don’t need to pass background checks to purchase them, and because they have no serial numbers, they can’t be traced.

Valle, who police said has multiple prior felony convictions, was arrested for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of an unregistered firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of narcotics while armed and felony possession of ammunition.

Police said Valle was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, though he was not listed as an inmate Saturday morning.

