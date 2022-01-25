Santa Rosa unveils draft redistricting maps, City Council to field public comment tonight

The Santa Rosa City Council will discuss on Tuesday night three maps redrawing district boundaries in Sonoma County’s largest city.

The hearing is the third public meeting on the process, and the first for which city officials have published maps. The maps will set the lines of Santa Rosa’s seven council districts for the next decade and are based on the results of the 2020 US Census.

Of the three maps, one proposes minimal changes to account for population loss in the northeastern part of the city, where some residents never returned following the 2017 firestorm.

Two other maps make more significant changes, with one, Draft Map B, dividing Coffey Park along the SMART rail line, a divider used in Sonoma County’s controversial redistricting process for supervisorial districts. The same map makes a single council district out of southwestern Santa Rosa, whereas today Roseland falls in its own district, represented by Eddie Alvarez, the area’s first directly-elected representative.

Santa Rosa phased in district elections starting in 2018 following a legal threat that alleged at-large elections for City Council disenfranchised the Santa Rosa’s minority voters.

The City Council tonight has the option to direct staff to draw new maps, or can endorse a preference from the maps presented. The council is set to take up redistricting again on March 1.

Redistricting this year comes as the council is poised for a potential major shakeup. One council seat is open after Jack Tibbett’s resignation at the end of last year. Four seats, a majority on the seven-member panel, will be up for elections in November. Councilman Tom Schwedhelm has announced he will not run again, leaving the northwestern District 6 seat up for grabs.

The City Council is likely to take up the matter around 5 p.m. or afterwards. Members of the public can comment electronically or in person, and can find the full agenda, draft maps and instructions on commenting on the city’s redistricting website.

