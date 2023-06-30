Santa Rosa UPS workers ‘practice’ Friday for ‘largest possible strike in nation’s history’

UPS workers with Teamsters Local 665 have scheduled a “practice strike” Friday in Santa Rosa, an action aimed at prepping local drivers for a possible nationwide strike after Aug. 1.

Mike Yates, president of Local 665, said UPS drivers have already voted 97% in favor of striking if an agreement is not reached by the time the current contract ends July 31.

“The company gave us their second economic offer in DC this week and we’re very far apart,” Yates said. “We’ve settled on non-economic issues — we’re literally down to basically wages, benefits and pension.”

The planned action Friday follows a Teamsters statement issued Wednesday that a strike was imminent.

“The largest single-employer strike in American history now appears inevitable,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said.

A nationwide strike would affect 34,000 UPS members, Yates said.

Local 665, he added, represents about 700 UPS workers in the North Coast at UPS locations in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Ukiah, Lakeport and Fort Bragg.

Yates said more actions may be scheduled in the coming weeks at other North Coast locations.

He said the “practice strike” Friday is not a work stoppage.

At 8 a.m., prior to the start of their shifts, some UPS workers will participate in a demonstration at the Santa Rosa UPS location at 3331 Industrial Drive.

Part-time employees are expected to join the demonstration after they complete their shifts, Yates said. Union representatives will be present to give workers an update on negotiations, as well as providing work stoppage protocols in case of an actual strike.

Yates said O’Brien has asked UPS to give its “last, best final offer” next week.

