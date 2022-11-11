Santa Rosa residents who’ve relied on Nixle alerts during emergencies have until mid-December to register with a new service provider.

The city will begin using Civic Ready to issue public safety alerts and news beginning Dec. 16, Santa Rosa officials announced Thursday.

Residents can sign up for the service now by searching “CivicReady” on the Santa Rosa city website, but Nixle will still be active until next month.

The free service provides text alerts, phone calls and emails for evacuations, imminent or active threats, at-risk missing people, severe weather and other incidents requiring rapid response and communication.

Subscribers may also sign up for news releases about police and fire incidents and events. By including their addresses, residents can receive alerts specific to their parts of town, according to city officials.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi