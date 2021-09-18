Subscribe

Santa Rosa vehicle fire destroys sedan, damages parking structure

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 17, 2021, 7:00PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A vehicle fire at a south Santa Rosa apartment complex destroyed one sedan and damaged a parking structure Friday.

Santa Rosa firefighters responded about 6 p.m. to the report of a fire at the Harvest Park Apartments on Summercreek Drive near Harvest Park.

By the time firefighters arrived, a silver four-door Volkswagen sedan was engulfed in flames.

A single engine responded, and firefighters fought the blaze with a mix of water and foam.

Firefighters said the driver told them he felt something hot near his legs when he was close to arriving home. Shortly after he pulled into the parking spot, the car burst into flames.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette