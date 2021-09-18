Santa Rosa vehicle fire destroys sedan, damages parking structure

A vehicle fire at a south Santa Rosa apartment complex destroyed one sedan and damaged a parking structure Friday.

Santa Rosa firefighters responded about 6 p.m. to the report of a fire at the Harvest Park Apartments on Summercreek Drive near Harvest Park.

By the time firefighters arrived, a silver four-door Volkswagen sedan was engulfed in flames.

A single engine responded, and firefighters fought the blaze with a mix of water and foam.

Firefighters said the driver told them he felt something hot near his legs when he was close to arriving home. Shortly after he pulled into the parking spot, the car burst into flames.