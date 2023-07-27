Two adults and three juveniles were arrested after a Tuesday night vehicle pursuit in Santa Rosa, police said.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 16-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer, possessing stolen property and hit and run.

A 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, both of Santa Rosa, were each arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and the girl was also booked on two outstanding warrants, the news release said.

The adults, Natalia Gutierrez-Mena, 18, and David Barrios, 18, both of Santa Rosa, were both arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, according to a news release.

The pursuit was initiated by a Santa Rosa police officer who was driving behind a white Toyota Camry in the area of South E Street and Maple Avenue when he recognized that its license plate belonged to a stolen vehicle involved in an earlier burglary of a Cotati marijuana dispensary, officials said.

After following the car from near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, police attempted to stop the car on Dutton Avenue near Sebastopol Road, the news release said, but after slowing down and pulling to the curb, the car then sped north on Dutton Avenue.

At the intersection of North Dutton Avenue and Guerneville Road, the fleeing Camry collided with another vehicle and as it came to a stop, five people jumped out and fled in different directions, police said.

The driver was caught nearby and the four passengers were eventually apprehended also, with the help of Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies, police said.

