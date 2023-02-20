The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is poised to approve a pair of managed camps for homeless individuals, in parking lots at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building and on the county’s own administrative campus, to help clear the latest in a series of unsanctioned camps along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

The move, proposed for adoption in a special board meeting Tuesday, envisions two camps, with fencing, portable restrooms and security that could accommodate up to 40 tents at each site.

The camps could remain in operation for up to a year. The board is allocating an initial $3 million to open the camps and advance the trail cleanup.

At least 50 people now occupy a stretch of the trail, primarily west of Brittain Lane, according to the county.

The trail was last closed for a week in late January, when 29 homeless people were placed in alternative housing by county health and homeless services staff.

The 8.5-mile path connects downtown Santa Rosa to Sebastopol, and many ride and walk the trail daily.

It has been a hot-spot for large homeless camps since the 2017 fires. In the summer of 2020, officials closed a 3-mile segment of the trail for over a month. That move came five months after Sonoma County cleared nearly 300 homeless people from a sprawling encampment, and supervisors agreed to spend up to $12 million to house those people.

Those efforts included establishment of the Los Guilicos Village managed homeless camp off Highway 12 across from Oakmont. The tent village, managed by nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul of Sonoma County, was initially meant to be temporary but has now entered its fourth year of operation after the Board of Supervisors voted in July 2020 to extended its run indefinitely.

The county and Santa Rosa saw an unprecedented surge in pandemic-era spending to address rising homelessness, up 5% since 2020, to an estimated 2,893 homeless residents, according to results from 2022 point-in-time count.

Chronic homelessness, a measure of people who remain homeless for a year or more or those who have become homeless on four or more ocassions within the past three years, is up in Sonoma County a dramatic 43% since 2020, according to the annual count.

The county’s new strategic plan to address homelessness aims to add up to 1,200 housing units to take in homeless people over the next five years.

The county is eyeing space in the the lot of the county-owned Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building off Maple Avenue, where up to 40 tents and 25 RVs could be accommodated, according to a report to the board.

On the county campus, the Ventura Avenue lot for Permit Sonoma, the planning agency, could be used for up to 40 tents or pallet shelters, the report says.

Check back for updates on this developing story.