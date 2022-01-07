Santa Rosa vigil held on U.S. Capitol riot anniversary

On the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, scores of North Bay residents held a vigil in downtown Santa Rosa to support democracy and decry the violent acts committed a year ago by supporters of former President Donald Trump, which continue to galvanize the nation.

About two dozen people stood along Third Street on the edge of Old Courthouse Square at about 5 p.m. Thursday, when the vigil began. About 45 minutes later, the group had grown to as many as 100 people.

“I wish more people would show up. This is a big deal,” said Santa Rosa resident Ben Healie, 66, who stressed that the events of last year don’t reflect the sentiments of the entire nation. “We want more people to know what this country’s really about.”

Passing motorists honked horns in support of attendees who waved signs that read, among other things, “Defend voting rights,” “Voters decide, no other option,” and “Save the right to vote again.”

The latter was held by Sebastopol resident Susan Amato, who organized the event. She said she was prepared to show up Thursday evening even if no one else did.

"Grassroots is where it’s at. We’re the biggest thing if we get together,“ said Amato, a local criminal defense lawyer.

She recalled being “horrified” as she watched on television as hundreds of people surrounded and then entered the U.S. Capitol building in what would be a failed effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Federal authorities have arrested more than 725 people in the year since the riot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Among them is a Santa Rosa man who was arrested Dec. 3.

