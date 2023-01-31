Dozens of people gathered Monday night at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square to remember the victims of a pair of California mass shootings that took place earlier this month, as well as speak out against police brutality in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols.

Gathered beside the Unity sculpture, attendees expressed the need and desire to stand together on the heels of these recent tragedies.

“We’re here to save lives. We’re here to say ‘I care.’ We’re here to say ‘no more,’” Santa Rosa resident Celeste Austin, 70, said as she carried a Black Lives Matter sign.

The vigil was organized by Love and Light, a Sonoma County grassroots organization dedicated to change.

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black motorist from Memphis died Jan. 10, three days after he was stopped and beaten by five Memphis police officers, who claimed he had been driving recklessly. The officers have since been fired from the Memphis Police Department and charged in Nichols’ death.

Also mourned were the victims of the Jan. 21 mass shooting in Monterey Park during a Lunar New Years celebration, and victims of the Jan. 23 workplace shooting at a pair of farms in Half Moon Bay.

The gunmen were described as Asian Americans but investigators said neither incident involved hate crimes.

The vigil began around 6 p.m. and nearly 100 people were present 45 minutes later. Attendees carried candles and bouquets of flowers.

They carried signs that read, “How many more?” and “Stop police brutality.” Others just had two words: “Tyre Nichols.“

Attendees took turns speaking, in English and Spanish, about injustice involving law enforcement and violence targeting people of color.

One attendee explained that her relative is a police officer out of state and he said Nichols’ beating never should have reached the level it did.

Referencing attacks targeting Asian Americans, Cindy Alloway fought back tears as she talked about her 3½-year-old grandson and 18-month-old granddaughter who are both part Japanese and Korean.

“It’s illogical and inhuman Alloway, a reverend with Presbyterian Church of the Roses in Santa Rosa, said of the active-shooter attacks that took place earlier this month in California.

Speakers and attendees lamented the fear of loved ones never returning home due to an act of violence.

“Unity is exactly what we need,” Santa Rosa resident Alexis Nelson, 25, said as she listened to speakers. “This crowd here is unified.”

