Santa Rosa Walgreens robbed by masked man

Santa Rosa police are looking for a masked man who robbed a Walgreens store after an employee found him trying to break into a safe in a back office.

The theft occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday at the store at Marlow and Piner roads, officials said.

The robber claimed he had a gun and demanded the employee open the safe. After opening the safe, he ordered the employee to turn around and not look at him, police said.

He “looted the safe” before forcing the employee to escort him to the store entrance and running from the scene, according to police.

The victim called police, who searched the area but did not find a suspect.

The authorities are still investigating the amount of money taken. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $2,500 from the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund, officials said.

