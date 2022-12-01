Santa Rosa will extend the operation of a temporary warming center at the new Caritas Center downtown through Saturday morning, the city announced Wednesday.

The center, which opened at 7 p.m. Tuesday, was expected to close Thursday morning but city officials authorized keeping it open two additional nights after updated forecasts from the National Weather Service projected continued subfreezing temperatures and rain.

Seventy-two people stayed at the center on the first night, the city reported.

The center will operate daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and is accessible from Morgan and Sixth Streets.

People interested in helping can donate new or gently used blankets, sleeping bags, socks, hats and scarves to Catholic Charities which will distribute the items to those in need. Donations are being accepted through Friday at Caritas Center.