Santa Rosa Water employee who died after being electrocuted at work is identified

The Santa Rosa Water employee who died Wednesday after he was electrocuted while on the job was a veteran within the department and a Santa Rosa resident, officials said Friday.

Daryl Clark, 58, worked for the city’s water department for 12 years and was a water systems technician based out of Santa Rosa’s Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant, said Adriane Mertens, a city of Santa Rosa spokeswoman.

More information about Clark’s duties was not immediately available.

Clark was working on an piece of electrified equipment ― an energized subpanel ― at the plant when he was electrocuted and died at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, the state agency that investigates serious workplace injuries and deaths.

A subpanel is used to add more circuit breakers in a separate space from the main breaker panel.

Cal/OSHA was investigating Clark’s death, as was the city of Santa Rosa and the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

