When: Wednesdays May 3 to Aug. 9. The market runs from 5 -8:30 p.m.

What: Wednesday Night Market, with food and produce vendors, beer and wine, arts and crafts for sale, live music and more

Santa Rosa’s Wednesday Night Market returns next week to Old Courthouse Square, with live music, fresh produce and food for sale and arts and crafts vendors, plus a special area for kids’ activities.

The popular spring-and-summer market, sponsored by local businesses, runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday until Aug. 9.

At the market, you can find fresh produce from local farmers, vintage clothes, jewelry, art and games for kids and more. Many attendees like to get food from local purveyors at the market, then picnic and listen to the live music performances by local bands.

Since 1989, the Wednesday Night Market has been known as Santa Rosa’s biggest street fair, bringing together local farmers, chefs, artisans, craftsmen and entertainers together all “to celebrate the spirit of Sonoma County,” according to event organizers.

The average seasonal attendance is over 136,000 people over a four-month period, according to the organizers.

For more information, visit wednesdaynightmarket.org.

