Santa Rosa weighs placing public safety tax extension on November ballot

When does the tax expire? Measure O expires in March 2025.

How has the money been used? Funds from the tax help pay for more than 25 police and fire positions, public safety equipment and youth and family services. Some of the big projects the tax has helped pay for include the Santa Rosa Police Department substation at the Transit Mall and construction of three fire stations.

How much does the tax generate? $10 million annually.

When was it passed? The sales tax was approved by voters in November 2004.

What is it? Measure O is a quarter-cent citywide sales tax in Santa Rosa. It costs taxpayers 25 cents for every $100 spent, though groceries and medicine are exempt.

Santa Rosa voters could see a funding request on the November ballot to extend the city’s quarter-cent public safety sales tax, in place since 2005.

It could be one of several items on a packed city ballot, where voters will weigh who will fill four of seven council seats, potential changes to the city charter and a possible countywide child care sales tax, among other proposals.

The Public Safety and Violence Prevention Funding Measure, known as Measure O, provides a dedicated funding stream for police, fire and prevention programs in Santa Rosa.

The tax was approved by voters in 2004, as the city experienced a rise in violent crime. It generates about $10 million annually and funds more than two dozen public safety positions, comprising up to 7% of the police and fire budget.

Measure O is set to expire in March 2025 unless voters renew it.

The Santa Rosa City Council in July is expected to consider referring an extension to the November ballot. Still to be determined is how long the tax would be extended for, how the revenue would be spent and whether to bump the tax to a half-cent, though Mayor Chris Rogers said there likely isn’t support for raising the tax.

“Now is the time to continue investing,” Councilwoman Natalie Rogers said. “I don’t want to see what will happen if we take it away.”

City staff kicked off a three-month public outreach process on April 6 with a presentation to a city committee tasked with ensuring the tax is spent as intended.

The city plans to host town hall events in each council district with the first two scheduled 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 14 at Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., and April 19 at Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave.

Santa Rosa officials plan to send mailers, conduct online surveys and poll voters to gauge whether residents would support a renewal and gather feedback on how the money should be used. Information will be provided in English and Spanish and city staff hope to host at least one informational event completely in Spanish.

If the tax isn’t renewed, police and fire could face cuts and youth and family services could be scaled back.

Council members say there’s broad community support for extending the tax and that some residents hope the extension presents an opportunity to rethink how the money is spent.

Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez said the original intent was to fund community-focused programs but the bulk of the money goes to police and fire. Residents he’s spoken to want to see that change, he said.

“The intent was proper … but I believe we fell short with the investment,” he said.

Tax funds police jobs to youth programs

Revenue generated from Measure O goes into three buckets:

Fire services: 40%.

Police services: 40%.

Violence prevention programs: 20%.

The tax brought in $10.7 million last fiscal year, nearly $4.3 million each for police and fire and $2.1 million for violence prevention, city documents show.

It generated $6.8 million in the first nine months of the 2022 fiscal year, about $2.7 million for police and fire and $1.4 million for violence prevention, according to the city.

Measure O helps fund more than 25 police and fire positions and pays for public safety equipment and youth programs and family services.

The Santa Rosa Police Department used the funding to establish a substation in the Santa Rosa Transit Mall and increase officer presence downtown.

Funding was used to build three fire stations and the city set aside tax money to relocate two fire stations in Roseland and southeast Santa Rosa.

Measure O also pays for afterschool programs and camps, sports leagues, college readiness programs and workforce development. Part of the money goes to nonprofits that provide parent education and family mental health support.

Greater emphasis on prevention

The police department wants to increase community policing initiatives if the tax is renewed, Capt. John Cregan told the Measure O Oversight Committee during the April 6 meeting.

The department wants to add substations across the city, including one in Roseland that would be staffed by Spanish-speaking personnel, he said.

Rogers said the city could use Measure O funding to fund a revamped school resource officer program and expand the city’s inRESPONSE mental health team, which responds to nonviolent emergencies related to mental health, homelessness and substance use and currently operates 10 hours a day.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department would put revenue toward wildfire prevention and preparedness. The department will continue to use the money to build and relocate fire stations, staff the stations and buy equipment, Fire Chief Scott Westrope told the committee.