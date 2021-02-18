Santa Rosa widow gets sweet surprise on first Valentine’s Day without her husband

Doughnuts weren’t an every-Sunday thing for Glen Hurley and Leslie Bruner-Hurley.

A walk in a park was. The Santa Rosa couple would pile the dogs into the car for a stroll of Spring Lake or maybe Windsor’s Foothill park.

Afterward, sometimes, they’d indulge a mutual craving.

“Weirdly, both of us have always loved doughnuts,” says Leslie, who works at E.R. Sawyer Jewelers. She and Glen savored the upper-crust creations at City Garden Doughnuts & Coffee in Santa Rosa.

Glen, who for decades sold homes and played baseball in Sonoma County, was 67 when he collapsed without warning and died at home on Nov. 17.

Sunday looked to be a tough day for Leslie. Her adult daughter and Glen’s two, all of whom live at least hundreds of miles away, spoke about what they might do to brighten her first Valentine’s Day as a widow.

Leslie couldn’t have been much more surprised or more deeply touched when she answered a knock at the door on Sunday morning. There stood a young woman from City Garden, which doesn’t normally make deliveries.

Inside the three bakery boxes the visitor presented Leslie were specially made doughnuts shaped as letters that spelled LOVE, followed by a heart-shaped exclamation point.

The moment might have been sweeter only had Glen been there for a bite.