Santa Rosa leaders allow limited brush burning but say they prefer goats

Santa Rosa will allow a narrowly targeted burn pile program this year, with fire prevention goals outweighing climate change worries for city leaders.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a permit program that will allow landowners to burn small piles of dead brush within Santa Rosa city limits, akin to the burn piles that can be found across Sonoma County on winter days.

However, Santa Rosa’s new protocols are not meant to foster widespread burning of brush and vegetation but are meant to help a small number of property owners on the city’s edges, said Paul Lowenthal, the city’s assistant fire marshal.

The permit program is geared toward property owners of parcels 5 acres or greater in size in Santa Rosa’s wildland-urban interface — the area where the cityscape fades into undeveloped parts of Sonoma County.

Lowenthal said only 32 of the 9,500 parcels in Santa Rosa’s rural reaches would qualify without special permission from the chief, who as of Monday is Scott Westrope.

Council members voiced some concerns about climate change — burning dead sticks and brush, after all, release the carbon contained in the vegetation into the atmosphere — and they expressed a desire to prefer greener methods of vegetation management, especially goats, famous for their indiscriminate appetites.

But the council also recognized that pile burns can prevent the spread of wildfires, which are both much more dangerous and much worse for the environment.

“Better 32 smaller fires than a mountainside going up,” said Councilman John Sawyer. “I understand the need, but I’m heartened to hear that it’s going to be a limited application in this case.”

According to preliminary figures issued by the California Air Resources Board, 2020’s historic wildfire season — which featured a series of massive, hungry fires that burned more than 4 million acres across the state — generated more than 100 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Even an average year from the past two decades resulted in 14 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to the air resources board. By contrast, smaller prescribed burns, including pile burns, were responsible for about 5% of the carbon in a typical year over the past two decades, according to the board.

The purpose of allowing landowners to burn vegetation is to remove low-lying brush that can offer wildfires room to grow not only across a forest floor but up into the canopies of trees. The burn pile ordinance is part of a wildfire protection plan the council adopted in August.

Santa Rosa’s burn pile permits, issued in cooperation with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, would initially be free but could rise to about $150 after a year, Lowenthal said.

The window to carry out brush pile burns would line up with Cal Fire’s existing controlled burn schedule, generally in the winter months when between when the fire chief calls an end to the wildfire season and May 1. Santa Rosa’s rules would not take effect until late April at the earliest.

Anticipating anxious calls over plumes of smoke, the fire department plans to make information about pile burns available on its website so residents can look and see if any burns are permitted on a given day, Lowenthal said.

Several council members voiced support for finding ways to unleash goats as a way to clear vegetation without releasing carbon into the atmosphere. However, the lone member of the public to comment noted that pile burning is a much more precise method of addressing excess brush.

“We’ve looked at goats, but goats aren’t too discretionary,” said Bruce McConnell, president of the Fountaingrove II Open Space Maintenance Association. “They’ll eat everything.”

While sanctioning burn piles comes with climate impacts, Mayor Chris Rogers framed the approval as a way for Santa Rosa to green up its act in other areas while still acting to improve the city’s fire safety.

“For me, that just means that we need to be bold in our greenhouse gas reductions where we can,” Rogers said, “as well as getting our carbon sequestration program really ramped up, so that that way, we can try to achieve both of those outcomes.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.