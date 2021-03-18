Santa Rosa wins state award for Fulton Road rebuild

Santa Rosa has won the top prize in a recent statewide competition for its 2019 Fulton Road reconstruction project.

Officials with the League of Cities, in conjunction with the County Engineers Association of California and the California State Association of Counties, in a news release praised Santa Rosa for its “innovation and adaptability” in carrying out the road project, which repaved Fulton Road between West Third Street and Occidental Road.

The roughly $4 million project initially sought to use a novel method of road construction by eschewing asphalt in favor of roller-compacted concrete, which is more commonly found in dams and airport runways.

The project was delayed in August 2019 due to issues with the concrete technology, with a project superintendent at the time saying that the roller-compacted concrete mix was too weak for the city’s standards.

Santa Rosa by October 2019 decided to forge ahead with Portland cement concrete. The project was delayed again that month by the Kincade fire, which forced city officials to adapt by installing temporary ramps to allow the Fulton Road construction to be passable for evacuees.

The city simultaneously received a safety award for its work retrofitting dozens of intersection signals with flashing yellow left turn arrows, a tool linked to reduced left-hand turn collisions.

