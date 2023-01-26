A Santa Rosa woman was arrested Tuesday night in a stabbing outside a Santa Rosa grocery store, according to police.

Kymberlei Bernard, 44, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from Santa Rosa police.

Santa Rosa police and fire department crews were dispatched about 11:45 p.m. to a report of an assault and stabbing at the Safeway store at 1799 Marlow Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the front doors of the store bleeding from a single stab wound to his upper torso.

At the scene, police learned he has been stabbed outside the business just prior to their arrival, the release stated.

Officers located Bernard a short distance away. From the initial investigation, police discovered Bernard and the man were acquaintances and that Bernard stabbed the man during a physical altercation outside the store.

Bernard was booked into the Sonoma County jail about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Her bail was set at $30,000.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening. He was later released, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can contact the Santa Rosa Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.

