Santa Rosa woman arrested on suspicion of stealing carpeting from her employer

An employee of a Santa Rosa flooring company was arrested Wednesday, accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of carpet from her employer, according to authorities.

Santa Rosa police launched an investigation earlier in the week after someone from the flooring company witnessed an employee loading “enormous rolls” of carpet onto a flatbed trailer after business hours, according to a statement.

The investigation led detectives to a house in Sebastopol where they saw a roll of carpet in the driveway that matched the description of the carpet taken from the business.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the residence, where they arrested the suspected thief, Santa Rosa resident Theresa Tobon, 54, who police reported to be a six-year employee of the business.

Detectives recovered the majority of the stolen carpet, but left portions that had already been installed.

The home belonged to a family member of Tobon. That person did not know the new carpeting was suspected to be stolen, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Friday.

Tobon was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of felony embezzlement and grand theft.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88