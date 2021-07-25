Santa Rosa woman celebrates 100th birthday with Folklorico, a tiara and plenty of cake

When Catalina “Kay” McKinley’s son told her she would soon turn 100, she didn’t believe him.

“She told me she’s 96 because if she were 100 she’d be down on the floor!” said Will Bovitz, 70, who arranged a birthday celebration Saturday at the clubhouse of the Colonial Park Mobile Home Estates in Santa Rosa, where McKinley lives.

The unflappable newly turned centenarian, who was born in rural Mexico on July 21, 1921, was excited but not overwhelmed at the party where Ireri Ballet Folklorico Petaluma performed. She is in good health, travels in an electric wheelchair with the help of a caretaker and still enjoys watering her flowers on the front porch.

Dressed in a red blouse and sweater and blue pants, a silver tiara in her curly salt and pepper hair, Kay beamed as the young dancers swirled their skirts. Their pastor, Laurie Bayen, blessed a large traditional Mexican tres leches sheet cake festooned with colorful icing flowers, and Kay was given a gold sash that said “Birthday Queen” on it.

Will and his wife, Kris, went all out, hiring the dancers and a photographer to capture the happy event. About 40 neighbors and friends came to help celebrate on the patio next to a pool.

The girls dressed in Folklorico costumes from various regions of Mexico, including the state of Michoacan, where McKinley lived until 1962 when she and her son and daughter moved to San Mateo. They serenaded Kay with two Spanish songs after she was given a bouquet of flowers and everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

What was her secret to longevity, she was asked? Bovitz wrote down the question on a white board on his smartphone to show to his mother, who is hard of hearing.

“I don’t have any secrets!” she responded, but later allowed that she did drink one glass of wine a day, a cup of coffee in the morning and still enjoys Mexican food.

“She’s always eaten well,” Bovitz said.

“Soft food, like tamales, mashed potatoes and homemade beans” now, added caretaker Leigh McCutcheon, who lives with Kay and says McKinley loves to sing.

Bovitz said he thinks Kay has lived so long because she has “always been relaxed,” and started meditating many years ago. She was an artist during her younger days, painting in oils and making ceramics. She also loves nurturing plants and flowers.

“I think that’s one of the things that’s kept her going,” said Dorothy Morgan, a friend of McCutcheon’s. “Following her passions.”

And she often returned to Mexico to maintain family ties, Kris Bovitz said.

Kay no longer drives, but earned her last driver’s license at the age of 90.

How does it feel to turn 100, she was asked. “Perfect!” she answered a bit impatiently, seeming not to want to make a big fuss.

The woman with no secrets has had plenty of adventures and outlived three husbands, including Bovitz’s dad, an Army veteran from Minnesota named Clem Bovitz.

She was one of six children. As a young girl, her family sent her and her two sisters to Mexico City because a volcano had begun erupting nearby and was active from 1943 to 1952. Kay went to secretarial school.

She and her sisters started a rooming house for veterans In Mexico City and that’s where Kay met Clem in 1950. He was taken with the family’s ranch and the rich soil he called “gold,” but died in a tragic accident after he returned to the states to work in the shipyards to raise money for a tractor. Will Bovitz was just 1½ years old, he said.

The Bovitzes moved to Sonoma County 25 years ago, and Kay soon followed. He continues to work part time as a field service engineer for medical equipment to pay for his mother’s care.

As the celebration continued, McCutchen started wheeling Kay into the clubhouse.

What was her wish, as she turns 100, she was queried.

"Cake and ice cream!“ she answered with a twinkle in her eye.

