Santa Rosa woman charged in Forestville hit-and-run that killed 18-year-old

A Santa Rosa woman arrested last week in connection with the Aug. 27 hit-and-run that killed an 18-year-old in Forestville has been charged, according to court records.

Alyssa Whitten, 35, was charged Wednesday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court with one felony count of fatal hit-and-run, along with misdemeanor charges of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, driving without a license and destroying evidence.

The woman was arrested at her home Friday after police located the vehicle involved in the crash engulfed in flames on Llano Road west of Santa Rosa.

Whitten is suspected of driving the vehicle, a Buick Enclave, when she hit Oswaldo Mario-Rogelio Cardenas, Jr., of Cloverdale, as he walked alongside River Road about 7:30 a.m. with two friends after going fishing.

He died as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses told California Highway Patrol investigators the Buick stopped briefly before leaving the scene.

It is not known if Whitten had any passengers at the time of the crash.

Friends and family of Cardenas, who was a member of the Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians, gathered last week for a vigil at the spot he was killed.

Cardenas’ uncle, Paul Hermosillo, of Santa Rosa, said his nephew was “adventurous and loved to explore the outdoors” and would “fish for anything that was in the water.”

