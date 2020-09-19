Santa Rosa woman copes with losing her longtime family cabin in CZU Lightning Complex fire

Sandra Stone of Santa Rosa watched from a surveillance camera as firefighters tried to save her family cabin in Brookdale from the CZU Lightning Complex fire in August.

The century-old cabin, which had redwood beams and cut glass crystal windows, is now a pile of rubble, Stone recently told Reuters.

“It made a lot of ash,” she said to the publication.

It took Stone about two weeks before she was ready to examine the damage to the cabin, which her great-grandparents built in 1907.

“My reaction actually started further down the road with the rest of the residences that were no longer, and it made me really sad because I can picture them here and now I can picture them gone,” Stone said to Reuters.

The CZU Lightning Complex fire burned 86,509 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, killed one person and ruined 1,490 structures, according to Cal Fire.

Stone is grappling with whether to rebuild the cabin, although her children are encouraging her to do so.

“Everything that’s important is still here,” she told Reuters. “The trees are still here. The creek is still here. And it’ll be beautiful again in no time.”