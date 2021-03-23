Santa Rosa woman dies from injuries suffered in Hwy. 29 crash

A Santa Rosa woman died Friday from injuries sustained in a March 15 crash on Highway 29 south of Larkmead Lane, the Sonoma County Coroner's Office reported Monday.

Deborah Abata, 62, was a passenger in a car that was hit head-on by a motorist whose vehicle crossed over the center line into its path, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver of Abata's vehicle, Alvin Ray Minniefield, 64, of Santa Rosa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abata, who was Minniefield's girlfriend, sustained severe internal injuries from the crash, said her sister, Sheila Nordgran. The family made the decision Friday to take her off life support at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, she said.

The driver of the other sedan, Philip Popick, 30, of Calistoga was arrested after the crash for suspected felony DUI — drugs — causing major injury, the CHP said.