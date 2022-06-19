Santa Rosa woman finds translator for her World War II-era memoir: Her daughter

Hannelore Krollpfeiffer, 97, sat in her bright, art-filled basement apartment near Santa Rosa High School and recounted her life in Germany before, during and after World War II. Her daughter, Katrin Ciaffa, translated for The Press Democrat.

It was a fitting arrangement. Krollpfeiffer and Ciaffa are a matrilineal line, but they are also editorial partners. Ciaffa recently translated Krollpfeiffer’s 1947 autobiographical novel, We Lived in Berlin, into English, a family project that allows non-German speakers to read this frank wartime portrayal for the first time.

“The book is so dear to my heart, because it’s my mom’s lived experience,” Ciaffa said. “It was really important to me to stay true to her voice, but then have it read well in English.”

Krollpfeiffer wasn’t much past 20 when she wrote We Lived in Berlin under her maiden name, Hannelore Holtz, but she was no dabbler. The daughter of a newspaper publisher, she had already written one novel and had managed to get it accepted by a publisher, she said, but the German government rejected the project because it needed to conserve paper.

After the war, Krollpfeiffer moved to Hamburg and launched a long career in publishing, mostly as co-editor in chief of the popular women’s magazine Constanze and then, after a merger, with an even more successful magazine called Brigitte. Krollpfeiffer has authored novels and nonfiction, too.

Really, she has never stopped writing. Two shelves of a small bookcase in her apartment — the lower floor of the Ciaffas’ 1901 house — are lined with her handwritten journals, compiled over decades.

In 2007, Krollpfeiffer followed Ciaffa to Santa Rosa. Ciaffa had been a graduate student at the University of Hamburg when she took an internship at Sonoma State University in 1992. She met her future husband, Steve Ciaffa, during that time and moved to Sonoma County three years later.

Ciaffa has translated a few psychology textbooks from German to English, and Krollpfeiffer would occasionally ask her, half-jokingly, when she would turn her attention to We Lived in Berlin.

“When COVID hit in 2020, even though I was working from home, it was a time to reflect and it was a time to look at projects I had been putting off,” said Ciaffa, a regional director at the nonprofit 10,000 Degrees. “And I finally just thought, ‘Why not do it now?’”

Using the 2007 second edition of We Lived in Berlin as her German reference, Ciaffa immediately began her translation. She finished the first draft pretty quickly, she said, and later brought in a bilingual editor, Claudia Jones.

“She was very good,” Krollpfeiffer said of her daughter’s effort.

One puzzle was what to do with German words, sayings or organizations that didn’t adequately translate into English, and there were plenty. For example, Fuhrerhauptquartier (Hitler’s headquarters) and “Nur nicht aust Liebe weinen” (the song “Don’t cry for love”). Ciaffa went with footnotes.

The women were unable to find a publisher, so they self-published through Amazon Print on Demand. You can order the 83-page book on Amazon.com.

It is dark at times. The two sisters at the center of the story deal with food shortages, air raid sirens, flight to shelters and the sound of nearby explosions. Displaced neighbors wander the streets of Berlin.

“When the fires happened in 2017, I could tell my mom was pretty calm and collected through the whole thing,” Ciaffa said. “It was like, ‘All right, I’ll pack my bag.’ She had practice in dealing with threats and emergencies on a daily basis.”

The sisters’ contrasting responses to danger form the core tension of the novel. One of them, unnamed in first person, lives on constant edge, waiting for the next signal to draw the blackout curtains. The other, Ursula, scoffs at her fears and goes about her life with gusto.

Both represent the conflicted author, Krollpfeiffer acknowledges now. Almost everything that happens to the fictional sisters happened to her.

The book was never a huge commercial success, but it had its admirers.

“What is refreshing about this account is that it does not wag a finger and exclaim ‘this is how it was, and this is how it should have been.’ Instead, it tells us, without passion, how it actually was,” Karl Schnog, a Jewish German author who survived three concentration camps, wrote in the original Epilogue.

That’s what makes We Lived in Berlin notable for books of the era, and impressively insightful for such a young writer. The sisters are most focused on their survival, and even their entertainment. They constantly debate Germany’s chances of winning or losing the war, but largely ignore the wider issues of the Nazi regime.

“Because what people are saying has to be enemy propaganda for sure: that they are killing all the Jews in some mysterious way,” Krollpfeiffer wrote in mock disbelief. “The Nazis may be guilty of many things, Ursula thinks, but they wouldn’t do something like that.”

When the world learned that the Nazis had, indeed, done the worst of what they were accused of, many Germans retreated into silence. Krollpfeiffer did not.

“The war and the Nazi era were things we talked about a lot in our house, and we watched a lot of old newsreels,” Ciaffa said. “My mom was always very honest about her experience, and also her ignorance.”

Krollpfeiffer still talks about totalitarianism. It’s a subject she has spent much of her life studying, and she knows it is currently having a resurgence.

“It would be easy to say now, ‘Oh, we should have known from the start Hitler was evil and this was terrible,’” Krollpfeiffer said when asked what she’d most like readers to take away from We Lived in Berlin. “Just to be aware how easy it is to become complacent if you’re not directly affected.”

Krollpfeiffer drew a direct parallel between the election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency in 2016 and the election of Adolph Hitler to the German chancellery in 1933.

“Liberties erode quietly over time,” Krollpfeiffer said, “and you can look at how they affect other people and go, ‘This is terrible that the Jews have to walk around with the Star of David on their coat. But, you know, it’s not affecting me right now.’”

Mother and daughter consulted once more on the wording.

“Beware of the beginnings, I guess that’s what that would translate to,” Ciaffa said.

