A Santa Rosa woman was found dead in Oakland last week, one day after police said she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Mara Delaney, 72, was discovered unresponsive by a maintenance worker just before 1 p.m. Sept. 27 along the fence line of a property in the 3600 block of Seminary Avenue, Oakland Police Officer Rosalia Lopez said in an email.

The worker called authorities, who responded and pronounced Delaney dead. She was later identified by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau.

Investigators later discovered that the day before she was found, a vehicle hit Delaney and then took off. They did not detail how they came to that conclusion.

Oakland police said the investigation into Delaney’s death is ongoing and they are unable to provide additional details surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department traffic investigations unit at 510-777-8570.

