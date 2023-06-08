Santa Rosa woman goes viral on TikTok for gluing eye shut

Santa Rosa resident Jennifer Eversole’s TikTok post about her unusual ordeal has been viewed more than 4 million times in the past four days.|
CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 8, 2023, 1:15PM
Updated 2 hours ago

“Well I’ve gone and done it, I’ve won the most idiot person award.”

That’s how Santa Rosa resident Jennifer Eversole started a TikTok post over the weekend detailing how she accidentally glued her eye shut.

@mamaeversole This is one for the books for sure #fyp #foryou #eyesgluedshut ♬ original sound - Jennifer Eversole

The post quickly went viral on the social media platform, and has been viewed more than 4.4 million times in the past four days.

According to Eversole, she mistook a bottle of superglue for her eye drops, which she said sit directly next to each other in similar sized bottles.

After dropping the glue into her left eye, Eversole immediately knew something was wrong and shut the eye. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where doctors had to "cut open“ her eyelid.

Eversole has been updating viewers regularly since the incident, saying in one post that the doctor had only seen one other person glue their eye shut. “If there’s a Guinness World Records for stupid, I should be put in it,” Eversole said in that post.

On Wednesday, Eversole shared that her eye was healing well and that she “should be back to 20/20 within a few days.”

The Press Democrat has reached out to Eversole for more details of her ordeal.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.