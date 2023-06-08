“Well I’ve gone and done it, I’ve won the most idiot person award.”

That’s how Santa Rosa resident Jennifer Eversole started a TikTok post over the weekend detailing how she accidentally glued her eye shut.

The post quickly went viral on the social media platform, and has been viewed more than 4.4 million times in the past four days.

According to Eversole, she mistook a bottle of superglue for her eye drops, which she said sit directly next to each other in similar sized bottles.

After dropping the glue into her left eye, Eversole immediately knew something was wrong and shut the eye. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where doctors had to "cut open“ her eyelid.

Eversole has been updating viewers regularly since the incident, saying in one post that the doctor had only seen one other person glue their eye shut. “If there’s a Guinness World Records for stupid, I should be put in it,” Eversole said in that post.

On Wednesday, Eversole shared that her eye was healing well and that she “should be back to 20/20 within a few days.”

The Press Democrat has reached out to Eversole for more details of her ordeal.