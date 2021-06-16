Subscribe

Santa Rosa woman ID’d in fatal Highway 101 crash

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2021, 6:33PM
A 77-year-old Santa Rosa woman was identified as the person killed in a fatal crash Saturday night on Highway 101 near Healdsburg.

Lilavatiben Patel was a passenger in an Acura MDX that overturned around 7 p.m., according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, California Highway Patrol officials said over the weekend.

The vehicle was heading south when it hit a guardrail and overturned.

Investigators said Patel’s son, a 40-year-old Santa Rosa man, was driving the vehicle and he was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for major injuries.

His 10-year-old son was in a backseat and suffered minor injuries. He also was taken to the hospital, according to the CHP.

Officials said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

They want anyone with information to call (707) 588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

