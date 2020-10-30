Santa Rosa woman identified as inmate found dead at Sonoma County Jail

Amber Marcotte, 34, of Santa Rosa was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Friday as the inmate who died of an apparent medical emergency this week at the Sonoma County Jail.

Marcotte was found unresponsive in her jail cell around 4:30 a.m. Thursday after her cellmate, who was outside as part of a work program, experienced a separate medical emergency, according to the sheriff’s office. Efforts to revive Marcotte were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead almost one hour later.

Her cellmate was hospitalized but is expected to recover, sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Valencia said.

Marcotte had been in custody since July 10 for felony DUI charges and child endangerment, according to court records. She had been sentenced to six months in jail for similar charges in December, and violated probation with this most recent arrest, court records showed.

Marcotte was scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing hearing Friday morning.

There were no signs of a physical altercation, Valencia said. Drugs or alcohol could not be ruled out until an internal investigation and autopsy by the Napa County Coroner’s Office had been completed.

