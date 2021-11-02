Santa Rosa woman injured in fatal Texas bicycle collision

A Santa Rosa woman was among three bicyclists involved in a collision that left one of them dead Saturday morning in Texas.

Barbara Anne Ferrell, 59, was airlifted to Kingwood Emergency Hospital in Houston in serious condition, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Her status as of Tuesday wasn’t available.

The collision occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday, approximately 70 miles north of Houston on a stretch of roadway called the Farm-to-Market 787, just 3 miles east of the town of Rye.

Investigators say the bicyclists were in the midst of a cross-country trek, from San Diego to Florida, when they were struck by an eastbound 2014 Ford Escape driven by Michael Weaver, 66, of Votaw, Texas.

The driver “failed to control their speed" before the collision, according to the Department of Public Safety. He was not injured.

Kent Joshua Wospeka, a 51-year-old resident of South Hamilton, Massachusetts, suffered critical injuries.

He was airlifted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas and pronounced dead at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

The third bicyclist, Elizabeth Anne O’Brien, 54, also of South Hamilton was airlifted to St. Elizabeth in serious condition. Her status also wasn’t available Tuesday.

