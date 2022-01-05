Santa Rosa woman injured while horseback riding in Trione-Annadel State Park

A woman horseback riding on a muddy trail in Trione-Annadel State Park was injured Tuesday afternoon when her horse slipped and she had to be moved by helicopter, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 47-year-old Santa Rosa resident, whose name was not immediately available, was treated for a possible broken arm by Sonoma Life Support paramedics.

A responding CHP helicopter was asked to take the woman to the bottom of the trail so she could be transported by ambulance to Providence Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, according to Officer Shaun Bouyea of the Napa County CHP Helicopter Operations

“It was bad enough that she couldn’t walk down the trail because it was muddy, slippery and rocky,” Bouyea said. The trail in the Santa Rosa park is called the Rough and Ready Trail, he added.

The horse was not injured but was “pretty distraught,” he said, partly because of the noise of the helicopter.

A park ranger was able to take over care of the horse and calm it down, Bouyea said.

