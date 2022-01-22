Santa Rosa woman killed in collision remembered as energetic pastor

A stranger told her she could do better with her life, so she did.

Linda Martinez-Harper spent years consuming drugs and alcohol and working as a San Francisco prostitute until that brief fateful encounter decades ago.

Martinez-Harper never figured out the stranger’s identity, but she was convinced of one thing:

“She always thought it was an angel because the lady disappeared and there was no sign of her,” said Martinez-Harper’s daughter, Blessing Walker, 50, of Sacramento.

The encounter set Martinez-Harper on the path to being a loyal Christian, and the 72-year-old spent her final years as a Santa Rosa pastor before dying in a traffic collision east of Fairfield on Jan. 15.

She and three family members, including husband Robert Harper, were going to the California Pastors and Leadership Brunch in Hanford when they stopped for a red light on Highway 12 at Highway 160 near Rio Vista.

They were at the end of a line of vehicles when a big rig driver crashed into them, causing a chain reaction that injured several other motorists, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Robert Harper was taken to a Kaiser Permanente facility in Vacaville before catching an Uber to be with his wife at NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield, where she died.

“Everybody is shaken up and in a state of shock still,” Walker said. “She was so full of life. People would say she’s a firecracker because she’s a burst of energy and it’s hard to believe she’s gone.”

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at New Vintage Church in Santa Rosa. It will be open to the public, but attendees are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.

A Santa Rosa resident since 1986, Martinez-Harper had been an evangelist for 33 years and a pastor for the past four years.

She was a pastor with Masters House Christian Church, which operated out of Finley Community Center, city staff confirmed.

Martinez-Harper offered guidance to prison inmates and members of the local homeless population, including at Redwood Gospel Mission in Santa Rosa.

“She had been transformed herself and really turned things around and so badly wanted to send that message to everyone she spoke to,” said Chris Keys, Redwood Gospel Mission director of shelter and recovery.

Martinez-Harper visited the mission for 15 to 20 years and was known for being energetic, animated and passionate about her message.

“She was a favorite, definitely a favorite,” Keys said. “When things were normal and people knew (she was) coming, they would fill the chapel every time.”

Martinez-Harper was also passionate about her children and grandchildren, Walker said. She also loved to dance, listen to music and pray for people. She worked in home health care and took care of elderly patients for the past 10 years.

She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Martinez-Harper lost custody of one of her daughters because she was unable to take care of her. She later reunited with the 47-year-old, who now lives in Cleveland.

“She’s taking it hard. She just found her mom six years ago,” Walker said.

Robert Harper spent two or three days in an intensive care unit after suffering bleeding in his brain, Walker said.

The collision also left her uncle with a broken leg and her aunt with stitches to her head.

“They can’t really move, but they’re at home, resting,” Walker said.

