Neighbor helps elderly Santa Rosa woman escape mobile home fire
An elderly Santa Rosa woman whose mobile home caught fire over the weekend escaped the flames with help from a neighbor, fire officials said.
The fire ignited at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the kitchen area of the mobile home, which was at a park on Sonoma Highway, according to Santa Rosa firefighters.
A neighbor ran to the home and helped the woman inside escape, according to Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal. He said the same neighbor then drove the woman’s vehicle out of the driveway to save it from the fire.
Firefighters contained the blaze in about 20 minutes, officials said. A cat that had been inside the home was not found and firefighters believe it may have escaped.
The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The fire was caused by an electrical issue and it did about $250,000 damage to the mobile home, which is uninhabitable, officials said.
You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: