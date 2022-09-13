Neighbor helps elderly Santa Rosa woman escape mobile home fire

An elderly Santa Rosa woman whose mobile home caught fire over the weekend escaped the flames with help from a neighbor, fire officials said.

The fire ignited at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the kitchen area of the mobile home, which was at a park on Sonoma Highway, according to Santa Rosa firefighters.

A neighbor ran to the home and helped the woman inside escape, according to Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal. He said the same neighbor then drove the woman’s vehicle out of the driveway to save it from the fire.

Firefighters contained the blaze in about 20 minutes, officials said. A cat that had been inside the home was not found and firefighters believe it may have escaped.

Shortly after 3PM this afternoon, Santa Rosa Fire responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at on Pixy Drive, located in a mobile home park in the area of 4900 Sonoma Highway, just west of Mission Boulevard. During the dispatch, Engine 4 was responding to another non-emergency call nearby and noticed a large black column of smoke and diverted to the structure fire. Engine 4 arrived within three minutes and found a single wide mobile home with heavy fire coming from three sides of the home. Firefighters worked to suppress the fire initially from the exterior due to the large volume of fire. Shortly after additional engine companies arrived, additional hose lines were deployed to protect exposures. Crews quickly transitioned into an interior fire attack once backup was on scene. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and searched the home for occupants. Nobody was located during the search, and it was later reported that the single elderly resident made it out of the home prior to our arrival. Firefighters overhauled the home and extinguished hot spots while searching for a missing cat. The cat was never located and may have made it out of the home. Damage was extensive and the home is unoccupiable. The resident was evaluated for injuries and as a precaution, transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within twenty minutes of arrival. The cause of the fire is electrical in nature and started in the kitchen area. Damage is estimated to be $250,000.00. Red cross is working to assist the homeowner. RESPONSE: 5 engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Battalion Chief and 1 Fire Investigator. Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Saturday, September 10, 2022

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The fire was caused by an electrical issue and it did about $250,000 damage to the mobile home, which is uninhabitable, officials said.

