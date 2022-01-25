Subscribe

Santa Rosa woman scammed out of $1 million, suspect arrested

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2022, 7:39PM

A Southern California woman is accused of defrauding a Santa Rosa resident of more than $1 million over seven years, police said.

Marina Del Rey resident Elana Cohen-Roth, 77, was arrested Jan. 18 on suspicion of 22 counts of elder abuse and three counts of money laundering, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Cohen-Roth is identified as a former IRS field agent and tax auditor who works as an enrolled agent and tax return practitioner in Los Angeles.

In December 2020, the victim reported she entrusted a significant amount of money to the suspect, who she met through a mutual friend in 2012.

The 73-year-old believed her money was being invested into “lucrative high-yielding investment opportunities” but it was actually going toward the suspect’s lavish lifestyle, police said.

Detectives searched the suspect’s Southern California home and office in January 2021 and found boxes of financial documents and correspondence.

They later checked electronic communication, financial information, bank accounts and banking transactions dating back several years.

Cohen-Roth is in custody in Los Angeles and expected to be extradited to Sonoma County this week.

Police believe there are other victims and encourage anyone in Sonoma County who had contact with Cohen-Roth to come forward.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette