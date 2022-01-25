Santa Rosa woman scammed out of $1 million, suspect arrested

A Southern California woman is accused of defrauding a Santa Rosa resident of more than $1 million over seven years, police said.

Marina Del Rey resident Elana Cohen-Roth, 77, was arrested Jan. 18 on suspicion of 22 counts of elder abuse and three counts of money laundering, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Cohen-Roth is identified as a former IRS field agent and tax auditor who works as an enrolled agent and tax return practitioner in Los Angeles.

In December 2020, the victim reported she entrusted a significant amount of money to the suspect, who she met through a mutual friend in 2012.

The 73-year-old believed her money was being invested into “lucrative high-yielding investment opportunities” but it was actually going toward the suspect’s lavish lifestyle, police said.

Detectives searched the suspect’s Southern California home and office in January 2021 and found boxes of financial documents and correspondence.

They later checked electronic communication, financial information, bank accounts and banking transactions dating back several years.

Cohen-Roth is in custody in Los Angeles and expected to be extradited to Sonoma County this week.

Police believe there are other victims and encourage anyone in Sonoma County who had contact with Cohen-Roth to come forward.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi