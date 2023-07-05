Santa Rosa woman stabbed to death; husband taken into custody

A 51-year-old Santa Rosa woman was stabbed to death in her apartment Tuesday morning.

Her husband, identified as Tunoa Meo, 51, was taken into custody at the scene without incident and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of murder.

According to Santa Rosa Police, dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before noon Tuesday from a man who said a woman had been stabbed an apartment in the 2400 block of McBride Lane, north of Coddingtown Mall.

The first officer to arrive found Meo still at the scene. According to police, he was cooperative while being taken into custody.

Officers then found the woman in her apartment. She had been stabbed repeatedly and was unresponsive, police said. Officers and emergency medical personnel began lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Her name is being withheld by police pending notification of relatives.

According to police, detectives from the department’s Violent Crimes Investigation Team learned that Meo and the victim had been in an argument that turned violent, culminating in the stabbing.

The homicide is the sixth in Santa Rosa this year, police said.

Santa Rosa police ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about the case to contact them through the department’s online tip line, srcity.org/CrimeTips.