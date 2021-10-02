Santa Rosa woman stands alone in defense of choice

Liz Burch stands apart from the rest. She is in the street, just next to the bike lane.

The others are on the edge of the sidewalk, facing the road, their feet on the curb, which is painted red.

There are eight people on the sidewalk this Wednesday morning. Most clutch Rosary beads. One woman holds a sign that says, “Babes are a gift for God. Let’s love them.” A man holds a black sign with white letters that reads, “Pray to end abortion.”

Burch is not with them. Her rectangular sign is blue with just one word: “Choice.”

‘We are in the era they were hoping for’

“After the Texas law passed, it seemed like time to get out on the street to make a statement again, that this is not OK,” said Burch, a professor in the communications department at Sonoma State University.

The Texas law to which Burch refers is SB 8 - a near total ban on abortions in the state. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland filed a lawsuit in September challenging the law, calling it a violation of Supreme Court precedent that makes abortion legal.

When the Supreme Court reconvenes Monday, on its docket is Mississippi case that seeks to ban abortions after 15 weeks.

The two laws, in Texas and Mississippi, are being called a real and immediate threat to all women’s access to abortions and other reproductive health care.

“We are in the era they were hoping for,” Burch said of conservatives who rallied behind the candidacy of Donald Trump in the hope he would put the issue front and center.

He did, putting three staunchly conservative justices on the Supreme Court.

The Planned Parenthood office on Sonoma Avenue has long been the focus of anti-abortion vigils. The numbers are typically small — two women, sometimes with signs, regularly sit in chairs planted on the sidewalk in the morning.

But the numbers have grown in recent weeks. On Wednesday, eight people stood for about 45 minutes as morning commuters drove by.

The national 40 Days for Life Project began last week. It’s a campaign that targets Planned Parenthood.

Their website reads: “The visible, public centerpiece for 40 Days for Life is a focused, 40-day, nonstop, round-the-clock prayer vigil outside a single Planned Parenthood center or other abortion facility in your community. It is a peaceful and educational presence.”

But Burch doesn’t see it that way.

The call-and-response prayers, the signs, the singing — it’s meant to unnerve and cow women, she said. And it makes her furious.

“I don’t like the idea of women being harassed,” she said. “I feel like it’s intimidating women, and I don’t like it.”

So she has started coming, too. It’s a return actually. Burch began holding protests of the protesters just after Trump was elected.

Action, even if it’s one woman and a sign, feels better than sitting at home, she said.

And she doesn’t argue the right of people to pray and sing on the sidewalk, but call it what it is, she said. It’s a scare tactic.

“They certainly have the right to be there. I can support that, in a sense,” she said.

But setting up camp on Sonoma Avenue, next to the driveway, in front of the Planned Parenthood sign is too much, Burch said.

They are so close that if person’s car windows are down when entering the driveway, the singing and the praying can be heard. On this Wednesday morning, it’s heard over the thrum of traffic.

‘Incredibly intimidating’

“For someone who is coming in the condition where they are frightened, they are alone, they have no where to turn, they are pregnant and for whatever reason, it’s an unwanted pregnancy or a dangerous pregnancy, that kind of presence can be incredibly intimidating,” said Amy Nykamp, president of Sonoma County NOW.

And for the women who use Planned Parenthood to access birth control and wellness checks? They enter and exit under the watchful eye of people who call them sinners.

“Yes, it’s legal, but is it moral and ethical to intimidate somebody” Nykamp said.

A man who identified himself only as Dan R. said he sits in vigil “for the salvation of all souls.” In that, he includes those who seek medical care and or work for Planned Parenthood.

“I’m just here for the Lord’s will, that helps people see it’s the worst sin you can do,” he said.

But moments after calling the law of the land a sin, he insisted he does not judge.

“It’s up to the Lord, that’s fine,” he said. “I don’t judge. We are all going to be judged.”

I asked Dan, who at this point in the morning, was alone in his anti-abortion vigil, if he felt his presence and his sign “Pray to end abortion” might add stress to a woman seeking services inside; a woman who might already be feeling the stress of her personal circumstances.

“Probably,” he said. “Hopefully that stress will carry good results.”

He was there not to confront, but to change hearts and minds, he said.

A cyclist rides by, heading east in the bike lane.

“God bless you, sir,” he says to Dan.

“Thank you. Peace be with you,” Dan replies.

‘We are law-abiding citizens’

Burch said her most recent turn of holding vigil here is deeply personal. It’s personal because she is a woman and because she is a mom.

“I have daughters who are 24 and 17, so this is right in there for me,” she said. “It’s very personal, where it’s going in their future. But I don’t feel like it’s about me anymore. I feel more maternal. I feel very protective.”

Standing here, alone in the street, Burch says she feels like she is doing something. It doesn’t feel aggressive; it doesn’t feel negative.

“It is kind of fun to come out on the street and dance around,” she said. “People honk, you see a smile on their face and they get a look in their eye, like, ‘Yeah, something. Somebody is doing something.’ It’s energy, it’s an up, it’s not negative.”

She, does, occasionally, ask the protesters what action they are taking to support child care or health services or homeless shelters. Her point being, of course, that it’s fine to advocate for a birth, but what action is being taken to support that child in life?

From afar, the response is unclear.

Burch says for now, she’ll keep coming.

“I felt like I needed to defend those people,” she said of Planned Parenthood clients. “And that is what I’m doing and it feels really important.”

Abortion is legal, Burch said. It’s a medical service.

“This is the law,” she said. “We are law-abiding citizens following the law.”

“I felt like I really needed to do something,” she said. “It’s not much, but it’s best I can do.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.