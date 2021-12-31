Santa Rosa woman wanted for child endangerment

A Santa Rosa woman is suspected of fleeing police, abandoning her 18-month-old infant in a minivan early Friday morning.

At 1:20 a.m. officers first responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Winterhaven Avenue and Madrus Rose Street, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department in a Nixle alert.

A resident in the area had called police stating that an unknown person was parked in a white Dodge Caravan playing loud music.

The occupant was later identified as Melissa Doyle, 34, of Santa Rosa, according to officials.

When officer’s went up to the minivan, Doyle appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat and “ultimately refused to comply and roll down her window,” the alert said.

A small infant was strapped into a rear-facing car seat in the backseat of the minivan.

Doyle, who was displaying signs of intoxication, started her vehicle and sped west out of the area, according to the alert.

Officers quickly began searching for her minivan in the area and called in more officers to aid in the search, according to the alert.

About 10 minutes later, officials found Doyle’s minivan parked several blocks away in the area of Summercreek Drive.

Doyle had fled on foot, leaving her 18-month-old infant behind, officials said.

Officers broke into the minivan and took custody of the infant, who was “very cold, crying, and had no warm clothing on,” they reported.

Temperatures in Santa Rosa were recorded around 34 degrees during that time.

They also found a bottle of nearly empty Smirnoff vodka resting in the center console of the minivan by the driver’s seat.

Police called medical personnel to the scene, who transported the infant to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

After being examined, the infant was released into the care of an immediate family member, the release said.

Police say throughout their investigation, Doyle was positively identified as the driver of the minivan and the infant’s mother.

Doyle is currently wanted by the Santa Rosa Police Department for felony child endangerment and evading arrest.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Doyle’s whereabouts to call them at 707-528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.