Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse revives summer theater camps after pandemic hiatus

For more information on drama camps and upcoming shows, visit: 6thstreetplayhouse.com

A group of about 30 disco-dancing, masked kids, ages 12 to 16, followed the lead Tuesday of their high-energy choreographer as he showed off moves under the glow of purple and green stage lights.

They were practicing inside the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa, where summer camps for novice and aspiring thespians are back on, in-person, and with some attitude.

The group rehearsing Tuesday will perform “Sister Act Jr.,” a musical about disco-dancing nuns with a murder-mystery twist and lots of gospel singing.

They wore a colorful mix of Converse shoes, combat boots and various sneakers and strutted on stage to the catchy tune “Fabulous, Baby!”

“Look at me, can’t you see, I’m so fabulous baby!” blared the speakers of the playhouse’s G.K. Hardt Theater.

The afternoon practice is part of the revival of in-person performing arts programs for Sonoma County youth, which were largely shut down for the past year by the pandemic. They have sprung back to life on stages and gym floors across the area, as local children get to live out their summer theater dreams — and anxieties — in programs at the playhouse and elsewhere.

In Santa Rosa, 6th Street Playhouse, like other venues, was forced to go dark for in-person acts last year, limiting its performances to online shows. Amid a gradual revival of musical acts and theater performances countywide, students in 6th Street’s theater classes returned to the stage in April, with live audiences limited to parents.

Summer campers now have the chance to perform in front of full houses, with shows starting last month and running through early August.

“It’s exciting for kids being back on the stage again—an actual stage with actual people,” said Joe Ayers, choreographer for the summer youth shows at 6th Street.

Children age 10-16 learn a dance number from the musical Sister Act Jr. during the 6th Street Playhouse summer camp in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Campers learn the musical over three weeks before performing the show four times at the end of camp. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

For many, the moment marked a drama debut, while others are back in the spotlight for the first time since the pandemic began.

Sabrina Scharich, 12, said her first day came with a bout of stage fright. "I threw up,“ she said. ”I was really nervous coming here for the first time.“

But she was at ease Tuesday, having made a fast friend in Grace Monta, 12 — who said she was so nervous she felt like crying before auditions the day before.

Now she loves singing all the songs, Monta said.

Masks are still required inside to guard against COVID-19. They were allowed to take their masks off outside during socially-distanced lunch-time.

“It’s been great. I made new friends,” said Addam Lafler, 15, who wore rainbow socks with purple tennis shoes covered in little pugs. Lafler is playing the role of a non-binary grouch.

Shyden Rome, a 13-year-old with purple braids and black converse, said her favorite part of the program is seeing her summer camp friends again after a year-long, in-person hiatus.

Ayers, 25, a UC Berkeley graduate, is here for his summer break and is studying acting at the Florida State University/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. He said the revival of summer shows was cause for celebration.

“I loved that we were able to adapt and do virtual theater for a little” Ayers said. “But it’s a live art form and and there's a special kind of energy that comes with it. It’s been really wonderful to feel that again.”

The “Sister Act Jr.” ensemble is the second of three in the playhouse’s summer lineup for youth performances. The first was for kids ages 8 to 12 who performed the musical “Junie B. Jones.”

The third, sold-out camp, for kids ages 7 to 11, is slated to perform the Disney megahit “Frozen.”

Tickets are on sale for the youth shows at the playhouse website.

People wishing to attend the performances have to wear a mask at all times and provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is recommended but not required for kids under the age of 12.

“People come to the theater to feel connected and that’s what we’re able to start doing again, which has been really really great,” Ayers said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.