Santa Rosa’s average gas price up nearly $1 since last month

Nearly a month into the nation’s spike in gasoline prices, Santa Rosa’s average cost for a gallon of fuel is almost $1 higher than it was 30 days ago, records show.

Drivers in Sonoma County’s largest city paid an average of $5.91 per gallon of regular unleaded gas on Wednesday — up from last month’s average of $4.96, according to the American Automobile Association.

Experts say fuel prices are still affected by the war between Ukraine and Russia, the latter being the world’s second-largest crude oil provider behind Saudi Arabia.

A barrel of oil sold for just over $100 this week and this has led to fuel providers increasing prices at fuel pumps across the country, including in the North Bay.

“I don’t see much hope for a decrease in the price of gasoline in the near future unless things with the war between Russia and Ukraine is resolved on a more-permanent basis,” said Raymond Sfeir, a professor of economics at Chapman University in Orange.

He estimated that the lowest fuel prices, at least in California, will hover around $6 a gallon for the foreseeable future.

“The best we can hope for is they don’t get much worse,“ Sfeir told The Press Democrat.

On Wednesday, Santa Rosa resident Evan Friedman, 48, paid $5.75 per gallon at the West College Gas & Mart on College Avenue.

He said that he has driven by the gas station numerous times over the years but only became a customer recently because it offered relatively lower gas prices than its competitors.

“It’s still at least 25 cents from $6. Who’d have thought that was a good thing,” he said as he filled his Honda Civic. “I think anything less than $6 will get my attention.”

Gas & Mart is located within a mile of five other gas stations. Along with a 7-Eleven and a Speedway Express, the station was offering fuel priced at $5.75 per gallon on Wednesday.

A short distance away a Shell station was charging $5.79 per gallon and a Chevron was charging $6.12 per gallon on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, according to gasbuddy.com, which tracks gas prices in major communities, Costco continued to have the lowest local price at $5.59 per gallon.

