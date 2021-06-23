Santa Rosa’s budget restores funding for police, parks while cutting elsewhere

The Santa Rosa City Council approved its budget Tuesday night after adding funding back into the police department and the parks and recreation department but cutting from all other agencies.

Council members came into the meeting facing a budget that carried 5% cuts for each city agency as the city grapples with a structural budget deficit but is flush with cash from legal settlements and federal stimulus.

Proposed cuts of nine police positions emerged as a sticking point, with police officials and supportive council members pointing to a rise in 911 calls and a slew of recent shootings as support for putting money back into the department.

But other council members, and city residents who called into the meeting, argued the rise in crime was equally attributable to collapsing investments in recreation and other programming for low income families and struggling neighborhoods.

Resolution came through a compromise engineered largely by Councilwoman Victoria Fleming and Councilman Tom Schwedhelm. The deal added more than $1 million into the police budget to restore four positions, and around $400,000 into the parks and recreations department.

Only one council member, Vice Mayor Natalie Rogers, voted against the budget.

Going into the meeting, the city’s revenues fell $9.8 million short of staff’s proposed $190 million general fund budget. With the compromise, that deficit grew to $11.2 million.

Santa Rosa is flush with one-time cash — from settlements with PG&E over wildfire damage and federal stimulus dollars from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. But because of the city’s long term structural deficit — fueled by rising salaries and costs linked to employee pensions paired with a slide in sales tax revenue — all departments were asked to take a 5% budget cut going into tonight’s budget hearing.

The cuts proposed by city staff eliminated more than 15 positions, all of them vacant. Among them were nine positions with the police department and three with the fire department.

Police Chief Ray Navarro and councilmen John Sawyer and Tom Schwedhelm, who most vocally opposed the cuts to law enforcement, argued the sustained job losses would damage public safety in the city. Navarro cited a wide range of impacts from a delayed response to high priority 911 calls to mandatory overtime for police dispatchers.

He also referenced the city’s defunct gang crimes team, which was disbanded 18 months ago. The city has seen seven shootings in recent weeks, and there have been three additional shootings in neighboring cities. Police officials have said some of those shootings are gang related.

The spate of violence tracks with a nationwide increase in crime as the nation emerges from a pandemic and many communities face deepening economic woes.

“This is not a local problem and it is not a problem that has to do with police staffing,” councilwoman Victoria Fleming said. “It is a problem that has to do with our strategic disinvestment in our communities.”

The council last year directed city staff to eliminate vacant positions from the police department in order to free up funds for other priorities, interim city manager Jeff Kolin told the council members.

“This is not something that the staff came up with we’re following the council’s direction,” he said.

The police and fire departments account for the largest share of expenditures from the city’s general fund, at around 34% and 24%, respectively.

Public speakers criticized the council for considering an increase in funding to the police department instead of increasing investment in social services or public assistance programs in the wake of the pandemic’s economic impacts.

“What we choose to fund shows our values,” a speaker who gave her name as Kelsey Vero said.

A number of speakers also cited the police response to last summer’s protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In two settlements, the city paid $2.1 million to six protesters injured by police, including one protester who was shot with a round designed to puncture windows and barricades.

The city’s overall draft budget, pegged at $473.7 million, supports a workforce of 1,250, including services ranging from public safety and public works to administrative functions.

The city council at a July 13 meeting is prepared to discuss the remainder of PG&E settlement funds and the American Rescue Plan money. In February, the council parceled out $68 million of the 2017 firestorm settlement, with the biggest chunk, $40 million, dumped into the reserve fund. It also allocated $10 million to a new library in Roseland and $10 million for affordable housing.

The city has $34.6 million from Biden’s stimulus package, half of it in hand and the other half due in May 2022. Some of those funds come with as yet undefined spending constraints.

