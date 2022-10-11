Subscribe

Santa Rosa’s District 2 council candidates weigh in on housing, public safety, Bennett Valley golf course

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 11, 2022, 9:29AM
District 2 Candidates at a Glance

Mason Rossiter

— Age: 20

— Profession: Student at Santa Rosa Junior College studying political science and a barista at Starbucks.

Mark Stapp

— Age: 48

— Profession: Senior director for corporate and foundation relations at Sonoma State University.

— Experience: 2016 graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa, serves on various nonprofit boards, including on the board of Social Advocates for Youth, and is a member of Santa Rosa’s Design Review Board.

The two candidates looking to succeed longtime Santa Rosa Council member John Sawyer in District 2 sounded off on top citywide and district issues as ballots begin to land in voters’ mailboxes.

Mark Stapp, a staff member at Sonoma State University, and Santa Rosa Junior College student Mason Rossiter seek to represent the southeastern district that is home to about 26,150 residents and includes includes Bennett Valley.

It’s one of four city races on the Nov. 8 ballot and altogether nine candidates are vying to join the seven-member City Council.

The Press Democrat sent questionnaires Sept. 30 to the full field of candidates.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

To see which district you live in, go here.

Housing construction and affordability

The state has made a push to force local governments to facilitate development of housing, especially affordable housing, to meet higher quotas. What role do you think city government plays in developing housing and, if elected, what specifically would you seek or support to spur construction and reach housing goals?

Rossiter: I think the City Council's ability to approve construction projects is undoubtedly the city's strongest way to develop housing. As city councilman, I would prioritize denser housing such as apartments, condominiums and mixed-use buildings. These projects should be constructed with as little outsourced labor as possible, preferably unionized, and should be constructed with their long-term carbon footprint in mind. They should also be approved in tandem with more thoughtful city planning, ensuring that we're building walkable communities and not just strips of businesses with the nearest housing a 20-minute walk away. In addition, we need to work to protect those that will be renting these properties (and those that already rent) through a just-cause eviction ordinance to ensure tenants aren't evicted arbitrarily.

Stapp: Municipal government can establish an environment that welcomes and incentivizes developers. Unfortunately, Santa Rosa currently has a reputation among developers that our entitlement processes are slow, expensive and uncertain. Santa Rosa needs to address these concerns to attract more building to our area. We need to make the housing development process as predictable, streamlined and cost-efficient as possible. The City Council should ensure the City’s Planning and Housing Departments have adequate staff and resources, and that those departments actively assist developers, builders and nonprofits toward increasing the supply of housing to our community consistent with local ordinances and safety parameters. Improvement to the city’s current housing development processes should include: including affordable-by-design opportunities whenever possible; reducing permitting fees, especially for affordable housing (affordable housing fees are currently the same as market-rate housing, which disincentivizes affordable projects); doing everything possible to complete some of the initial higher-story condominium projects downtown, which should encourage additional developer interest and bank financing options.

Homelessness

Data from February’s point in time homeless count showed overall homelessness in Sonoma County grew by 5% and a dramatic 43% increase in chronic homelessness. What additional steps does the city need to take to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness and get those people more help? How do you balance meeting needs of unhoused residents with concerns from residents and businesses about camping and safety?

Rossiter: The solution to solving homelessness is twofold: getting them homes and helping them keep them. We can secure homes for the homeless through converting vacant buildings into temporary and permanent housing, getting them off the streets without waiting for housing projects to be built from the ground up. The other half of the solution is everything we do after we put a roof over their head. People wind up homeless for a variety of reasons: financial instability, substance abuse, mental health issues and abusive households, to name a few. We can uplift unhoused people and prevent them from facing these issues in the future through connecting them to employers and well-funded mental health and rehabilitation services.

Stapp: Our homelessness crisis combines a shortage of housing that is affordable for working residents with a lack of ongoing support for people with severe mental and behavioral health needs. With respect to the latter, the city has done a good job of securing state funds for additional housing units and wraparound mental/behavioral health support. We need to be aggressive in securing even more funding to support our efforts. We also need the state to be successful in its efforts to implement CARE Courts that will allow the state to take custody of individuals suffering most severely from mental health needs — it’s not humane to continue with our current policy of allowing individuals who need assistance to remain on the streets. For our working residents experiencing housing insecurity, there is no sustainable solution beyond bringing more housing onto the market. Too many residents are a missed paycheck or unexpected bill away from losing their home, or who cannot make ends meet and currently live in their cars or campers. We need to lower the cost of housing by building units that are affordable for workers, and continue to offer support for those who need it to stay in their homes.

City spending

Though the current fiscal year 2022 budget was boosted by robust tax revenue projections and one-time funding, city officials estimate more than a $1 million deficit in future years as some of those one-time funds dry up and the city sees sharp increases in salaries and benefits, among other costs. What areas of the budget would you look at to firm up the city’s financial footing? Where is the city overspending and are there areas that are underfunded?

Rossiter: I believe the city is seeing a severe lack of funding in several areas, particularly social services, education and infrastructure. If we can tackle crime and homelessness at their roots then we'll be able to save a great deal of funding from our police budget, which could go toward those other areas.

Stapp: Infrastructure and maintenance are chronically underfunded, and I am glad that our current City Council and city manager are working to address this issue. Moving forward, we need to prioritize investments in our roads, water system, public transportation system and other infrastructure to improve the city’s quality of life for current residents and to support future growth. As the City Council plans for a near-term future that likely involves belt-tightening, we first need to identify our top priorities, including public safety and fire resilience efforts. We must make sure these core programs continue to receive adequate funds. This process will highlight less essential programs where we can potentially reduce expenditures. We need to be judicious with hiring practices and consider allowing non-essential personnel slots to remain unfilled until the city regains its financial footing.

Downtown and economic development

Some businesses are still struggling to bounce back from pandemic impacts and are now face staffing shortages and rising cost of goods. There are many shuttered storefronts downtown. How would you improve the health of downtown and what do you envision for the future of the area?

Rossiter: To revitalize Santa Rosa's economy, downtown and elsewhere, we first need to encourage people to visit these areas in the first place. Many don't feel safe going downtown or to other commercial areas because of the amount of homeless people living on the streets. Getting them off the streets and into housing would clear a major roadblock in restoring foot traffic to these commercial areas. Another proposal I've pushed for that would increase foot traffic would be making city bus fare free. We were able to sustain this for a time during the height of the pandemic, and I believe now that we're recovering from it, such a policy could be even more successful. Removing the bus fare empowers lower-income, working-class citizens to go out into the city, especially as the money saved from no fares begins to add up. This puts them in a better position to patronize local businesses. As for direct aid to small businesses, we need to re-evaluate how we're taxing them and do as much as we can to shift that burden away from them toward larger corporations, such as Kaiser Permanente, residing within the city.

Stapp: Santa Rosa’s downtown should be Sonoma County’s premier urban center, featuring vibrant civic and commercial life mixed with high-density housing. The people, businesses, and energy that a robust downtown corridor will bring to Santa Rosa will improve the quality of life across the city. The City Council has already taken many steps to promote this vision, even though we still have a long way to go to see it come to fruition. The council should continue to work closely with businesses to deal with street issues, like homelessness and crime, and with developers to expedite downtown housing projects. Since attracting businesses is central to complete the live-work vision for our downtown, I will add that the city should ease its tenant improvement fee structure on new businesses. We want to make it easy and affordable for new restaurants, vendors and offices to open downtown. As the current new construction projects make clear, more residents are coming: we need new businesses to join them!

Public safety

The Santa Rosa Police Department has reported an uptick in violent crime in Santa Rosa and continues to see issues with ghost guns and sideshows. It comes as the city seeks to renew a quarter-cent tax that helps fund public safety and violence prevention programs. Do you support the continuation of the quarter-cent tax that helps fund public safety and violence prevention programs (Measure H) and what initiatives would you like to see to address public safety needs in the community?

Rossiter: I support a continuation of the quarter-cent tax, however, I believe the funds generated from such a tax should be going more toward the fire department and violence prevention (including addressing root causes) rather than contributing to a police budget that already takes up a majority of the city's budget. Furthermore, instead of sending armed officers to every call, we need to build a system where the response fits the situation. That means unarmed mental health professionals being sent on mental health calls. We also need to expand our mental health and rehabilitation services to prevent these calls from happening in the first place. Doing so will not only save money but save lives.

Stapp: As a former member of the Measure O Oversight Committee, I’ve seen how helpful the quarter-cent tax has been for public safety and violence prevention efforts. I strongly support the continuation of this tax. It funds Santa Rosa’s excellent Office of Community Engagement, the CHOICE grant program that supports non-profit work across the city, and it provides critical equipment and personnel to our fire and police departments. I also commend the work of our police department who have responded so effectively to sideshows and ghost guns. SRPD’s collaboration with regional law enforcement agencies and their implementation of creative solutions (e.g. Botts’ Dots at key intersections) have slowed the proliferation of sideshows. Similarly, the SRPD’s focus on ghost guns has resulted in more guns secured and fewer shooting incidents this year. Finally, I want to highlight the city’s work to form the InResponse team, which addresses severe mental health emergencies with a focused team of specialists, rather than police or fire department members. The result of this effort is better care for less cost — something every Santa Rosa resident can support.

Council member pay

The issue of council pay could go before voters in 2024 after a resident-led committee proposed amending the City Charter to tie pay to the area median income. The proposal would give council members and the mayor a roughly sevenfold raise. Would you support raising pay? Why or why not?

Rossiter: I support the pay raise for council members and the mayor. The fact that the current salary paid to council members isn't a livable salary means the only people who seek those government positions will be those wealthy enough to afford it. We can't expect people who represent the working-class to juggle a full-time job and the responsibility of being on the council. This position needs to be sustainable for anyone capable of gaining the confidence of their constituents.

Stapp: I respect the Charter Review Committee’s evaluation of the council pay issue, and I certainly support efforts to increase the number and diversity of candidates for public office. I am in favor of a measured increase in council compensation: for example, a regular adjustment for inflation. The proposed compensation adjustment is quite significant, and I would prefer more assurance that a council compensation increase on the proposed scale will not divert funding away from needed city programs — especially during what is expected to be a difficult budget climate. I look forward to seeing what the voters decide in 2024.

Community engagement

How you plan to engage residents, particularly an increasingly diverse constituency, and involve them in the decision-making process?

Rossiter: The issue of language justice, particularly adequate interpretation services at City Hall, have been brought to my attention and would be at the forefront of my community engagement policy. The city also needs to do more to inform Santa Rosans of important upcoming decisions, from construction contracts to proposed ordinances, to ensure we're receiving thorough community input.

Stapp: District elections have already helped make the city more responsive to diverse community voices, and we should applaud this change. Moving forward, the city, including City Council members, should partner more closely with our wealth of active local organizations like Los Cien, the Hispanic Chamber, Sonoma County Black Forum, Redwood Empire Chinese Association and others to spread important information and establish tighter community connections. Municipal government needs to reach out, not just wait for communities on the margins to lean in. This principle holds for businesses and organizations in our community, as well.

Fire recovery and resiliency

How can the city work to continue making the community safer from catastrophic wildfires and build resiliency for future emergencies?

Rossiter: The city government needs to maintain and strengthen connections with the county and state governments, as well as local fire departments and Cal Fire. Together, we need to evaluate what areas of land are most susceptible to fires and craft solutions designed and approved by those most knowledgeable in fire prevention. Additionally, our emergency alert system requires an overhaul to overcome language barriers and refine its efficiency. I also believe it's important to educate the community on fire preparedness and what to do in case of evacuation, including where they can go to seek refuge.

Stapp: Our city has unfortunately had extensive practice with disaster preparedness and response. The City Council should continue to evaluate weak points, particularly with respect to infrastructure: for example, our outdated police headquarters, our lack of a permanent Fountaingrove fire station, and basic infrastructure like roads and utility systems that we need to improve. Given the persistence of the wildfire threat, the city will also need to continually reevaluate the wildland urban interface with respect to zoning and public services provided.

City infrastructure

The city faces millions of dollars in deferred maintenance of public facilities, roads and other city infrastructure. How would you address infrastructure needs, particularly that of road conditions which residents have pointed to as a top priority?

Rossiter: The city needs to take a systematic approach to addressing our decaying infrastructure. Every road, bridge, building and utility needs a thorough audit to determine what's in the worst state and what's seeing the most use. From there, we can prioritize projects and communicate with the people on what's being done, when, and where.

Stapp: The city’s need for additional infrastructure investment has been evident as the city has responded to fires, drought and a general housing shortage. Thanks to Measure DD, in 2025 Santa Rosa should begin to see significant new funding dollars — up to $2.8 million annually — become available for infrastructure, particularly road maintenance and repair. These funds will allow us to continue to ramp up investment in our road system, a process that the city, thankfully, has already begun. In addition, the City Council should consider whether additional general fund monies should be allocated to the capital improvement program (CIP) to allow the city to pursue more infrastructure projects. It may also be worth considering whether CIP funds should be allocated in more than single-year increments when this can assist high-priority projects.

Transportation

Does the city have the transportation infrastructure in place for residents to get to where they need to go and what improvements can be made?

Rossiter: The city's current city bus system is a great foundation for our public transit system, but I believe it can be improved upon. Free bus fare, an electric bus fleet and expanding lines and times if necessary can not only increase the number of riders but increase accessibility and stimulate commerce.

Stapp: Increasing road traffic is a top issue for many Santa Rosa residents. Two ways of alleviating this are to continue to build more robust public transportation options in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, and to encourage safe bike and pedestrian routes in the city. With our existing bus lines and SMART, we have a solid public transit foundation, but, at present, public transit options are too slow and inconvenient for commuters who are traveling anywhere other than between a select few core transit hubs. My hope is that as Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park build out their downtown corridors, we will have a critical mass of commuters in those hubs that will increase demand for public transit and lead to better public transit options in these areas. At the same time, we should prioritize “safe streets” for bicycles along key routes in the city. Santa Rosa is flat and relatively compact: it should be ideal for biking and walking, but we need to develop paths and routes that feel safer for bikers and pedestrians.

Bennett Valley Golf Course

What is your long-term vision for Bennett Valley Golf Course, and would you support redevelopment of part of or all of the course for housing or other uses in the future?

Rossiter: I'll be the first to admit my own bias against golf courses. I think they tend to take up a great deal of land and water, neither of which the city of Santa Rosa has to spare. However, it's obvious the course means a great deal to many residents, and trying to level the entire thing already failed once. With that being said, it's expected that the course will require millions of dollars in improvement costs that the city quite frankly doesn't have. Touchstone needs to prove that this course will be able to financially sustain itself in the future, and, if not, the city should consider redeveloping part of the course to affordable housing while downsizing but maintaining the rest of the course.

Stapp: The Galvin Park and Bennett Valley Golf Course are heavily used by residents from across Santa Rosa. The complex is a fantastic green space and recreation area that benefits the whole city, and it should be protected, not redeveloped for housing. The new operator is charged with implementing a profitable business plan, especially with respect to the restaurant and event space. The golf course should add money to the city general fund once the management transition and infrastructure improvements are complete. We have other areas in District 2 where we can pursue infill housing opportunity, and as a member of the Design Review Board I have advocated for those opportunities. We need to protect our green spaces and recreation areas, and take advantage of the underdeveloped or blighted sites that we have available for housing.

Southeast Greenway

How will you help advance this project and make the greenway a reality?

Rossiter: I strongly support the Preferred Alternative plan to rezone the Southeast Greenway, which would breathe new life into the community through a combination of green space, mixed-use space, and housing. As councilman I would push to keep this topic on the council's mind and keep the ball rolling on getting construction started as soon as possible.

Stapp: The city expects to assume ownership of the 57 acres of land that make up the Greenway from Caltrans soon. The City initiated discussions around a zoning plan for the property several years ago, and created a plan that includes a modest amount of residential and mixed-use development, along with a significant amount of open space and bike/pedestrian path opportunities. Several community groups, including the Southeast Greenway Campaign and the Sonoma Land Trust, have been active partners with the City in planning the future of this project. The Greenway will be a wonderful new park for the City, as well as an extension of existing bike paths and a new entrance into Trione-Annadel State Park. I am enthusiastic about this project and look forward to working with City staff and community stakeholders who have worked hard for so many years to bring it to fruition.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

