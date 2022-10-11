— Experience: 2016 graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa, serves on various nonprofit boards, including on the board of Social Advocates for Youth, and is a member of Santa Rosa’s Design Review Board.

The two candidates looking to succeed longtime Santa Rosa Council member John Sawyer in District 2 sounded off on top citywide and district issues as ballots begin to land in voters’ mailboxes.

Mark Stapp, a staff member at Sonoma State University, and Santa Rosa Junior College student Mason Rossiter seek to represent the southeastern district that is home to about 26,150 residents and includes includes Bennett Valley.

It’s one of four city races on the Nov. 8 ballot and altogether nine candidates are vying to join the seven-member City Council.

The Press Democrat sent questionnaires Sept. 30 to the full field of candidates.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

To see which district you live in, go here.

Housing construction and affordability

The state has made a push to force local governments to facilitate development of housing, especially affordable housing, to meet higher quotas. What role do you think city government plays in developing housing and, if elected, what specifically would you seek or support to spur construction and reach housing goals?

Rossiter: I think the City Council's ability to approve construction projects is undoubtedly the city's strongest way to develop housing. As city councilman, I would prioritize denser housing such as apartments, condominiums and mixed-use buildings. These projects should be constructed with as little outsourced labor as possible, preferably unionized, and should be constructed with their long-term carbon footprint in mind. They should also be approved in tandem with more thoughtful city planning, ensuring that we're building walkable communities and not just strips of businesses with the nearest housing a 20-minute walk away. In addition, we need to work to protect those that will be renting these properties (and those that already rent) through a just-cause eviction ordinance to ensure tenants aren't evicted arbitrarily.

Stapp: Municipal government can establish an environment that welcomes and incentivizes developers. Unfortunately, Santa Rosa currently has a reputation among developers that our entitlement processes are slow, expensive and uncertain. Santa Rosa needs to address these concerns to attract more building to our area. We need to make the housing development process as predictable, streamlined and cost-efficient as possible. The City Council should ensure the City’s Planning and Housing Departments have adequate staff and resources, and that those departments actively assist developers, builders and nonprofits toward increasing the supply of housing to our community consistent with local ordinances and safety parameters. Improvement to the city’s current housing development processes should include: including affordable-by-design opportunities whenever possible; reducing permitting fees, especially for affordable housing (affordable housing fees are currently the same as market-rate housing, which disincentivizes affordable projects); doing everything possible to complete some of the initial higher-story condominium projects downtown, which should encourage additional developer interest and bank financing options.

Homelessness

Data from February’s point in time homeless count showed overall homelessness in Sonoma County grew by 5% and a dramatic 43% increase in chronic homelessness. What additional steps does the city need to take to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness and get those people more help? How do you balance meeting needs of unhoused residents with concerns from residents and businesses about camping and safety?

Rossiter: The solution to solving homelessness is twofold: getting them homes and helping them keep them. We can secure homes for the homeless through converting vacant buildings into temporary and permanent housing, getting them off the streets without waiting for housing projects to be built from the ground up. The other half of the solution is everything we do after we put a roof over their head. People wind up homeless for a variety of reasons: financial instability, substance abuse, mental health issues and abusive households, to name a few. We can uplift unhoused people and prevent them from facing these issues in the future through connecting them to employers and well-funded mental health and rehabilitation services.

Stapp: Our homelessness crisis combines a shortage of housing that is affordable for working residents with a lack of ongoing support for people with severe mental and behavioral health needs. With respect to the latter, the city has done a good job of securing state funds for additional housing units and wraparound mental/behavioral health support. We need to be aggressive in securing even more funding to support our efforts. We also need the state to be successful in its efforts to implement CARE Courts that will allow the state to take custody of individuals suffering most severely from mental health needs — it’s not humane to continue with our current policy of allowing individuals who need assistance to remain on the streets. For our working residents experiencing housing insecurity, there is no sustainable solution beyond bringing more housing onto the market. Too many residents are a missed paycheck or unexpected bill away from losing their home, or who cannot make ends meet and currently live in their cars or campers. We need to lower the cost of housing by building units that are affordable for workers, and continue to offer support for those who need it to stay in their homes.