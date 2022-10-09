— Experience: Serves on the Santa Rosa Cultural Heritage Board and is involved with the Redwood Empire Chinese Association.

The four-way race to represent Santa Rosa’s northeastern District 4 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive across Sonoma County in the Nov. 8 election with ballots going out to voters’ mailboxes Monday.

Political observers say the race could decide the balance of power on the seven-member City Council, with two clear front-runners vying for the seat: incumbent Victoria Fleming and retired firefighter Terry Sanders.

The two candidates have attracted some of the most high-profile support in the race and have brought in the largest share of campaign contributions.

Small business owner Henry Huang and Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional, also are running for the seat. Their keys have been lower profile and are mostly self financed.

With Election Day just four weeks away, all four candidates are ramping up door-to-door voter outreach, as mailers go out and signs go up across the district that includes Fountaingrove, Hidden Valley, the Junior College and McDonald Avenue neighborhoods.

The winner will have a hand in setting policies to address chronic housing needs and rising homelessness, and will help set a vision for the future of downtown as the city looks to revitalize its struggling urban core.

At the district level, voters say they are looking for a candidate who will support continued recovery efforts from the 2017 Tubbs Fire, push for added resources to better prepare the area for the next emergency, address the onslaught of short-term rentals and be a voice for neighbors as plans for the former county hospital campus on Chanate Road are filed with the city.

Two other council seats are up for grabs as incumbents John Sawyer and Tom Schwedhelm retire, and appointee Dianna MacDonald is set to retain a fourth seat in an uncontested race.

The District 4 race, however, is the marquee contest in Santa Rosa, with Fleming and Sanders splitting endorsements and support along familiar political lines.

Fleming, backed by labor and environmental groups, is part of a more progressive majority that has held power in recent years.

“The community is starting to really pay attention to this race and understand that how this race goes will reflect the balance of the council, whether we’re going to have a future that eliminates carbon emissions, a future that deals with homelessness in firm and compassionate ways and has real results driven by people like myself that are social workers rather than law enforcement,” Fleming said. “Those are the types of things that are really motivating people.”

Sanders, who has received endorsements from public safety and business groups, has aligned with more moderate-to-conservative interests.

Sanders, making his first run for public office, said he wants to appeal to all voters in the district.

“I don’t have a formal education. All I know is I’m smart enough to know when something’s working and when it’s not, and smart enough to know how to get help in blind spots that I may have and I know how to bring people together,” he said.

Altogether, nine people are vying for the four seats and readers can learn more about each candidates’ position on key city issues in a series of Press Democrat questionnaires, publishing this week in print and online.

Homelessness top issue for many voters

Top of mind for many voters, including those in District 4, is the city’s need to address growing homelessness. A recent county report showed chronic homelessness shot up 43% over the past year, with the largest share of unhoused people living in Santa Rosa.

As Fleming recently knocked on doors in the Ridgway Historic District, longtime Ridgway Avenue resident David Jessen questioned how she would address the crisis.

Fleming, who was first elected to the City Council in 2018, said her professional experience as a clinical social worker dealing with unhoused individuals gave her a more nuanced understanding of the needs of that population and what is needed to get people connected to services.

She supported the creation of the city’s inRESPONSE mental health team, which responds to nonviolent emergencies related to mental health, homelessness and substance use, and said she’d look to expand that program to operate round-the-clock.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently approved CARES Court, which seeks to make it easier to address needs of people with severe mental illness, could also be another local tool to help unsheltered individuals, if properly funded, Fleming said.

Beyond services, the city has added 1,400 affordable housing units during her term and she said she would continue to ease red tape on housing construction to make it easier for developers to build affordable housing to keep and get more people housed.