Santa Rosa’s District 4 council race takes shape as marquee contest on local ballot

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 9, 2022, 11:51AM
District 4 Candidates at a Glance

Victoria Fleming

— Age: 41

— Profession: Licensed clinical social worker.

— Experience: Santa Rosa City Council since 2018. Previously served on various community and nonprofit boards, including the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women and League of Women Voters.

— Priorities: Housing and homelessness; climate change; fire recovery; roads and infrastructure; animal safety and public safety.

Henry Huang

— Age: 52

— Profession: Small business owner, certified public accountant, attorney and real estate broker.

— Experience: Serves on the Santa Rosa Cultural Heritage Board and is involved with the Redwood Empire Chinese Association.

— Priorities: Revitalizing downtown through free parking, housing construction and infill development; addressing city finances; affordable housing.

Terry Sanders

— Age: 53

— Profession: Retired firefighter with Oakland Fire Department.

— Experience: Board of directors of the Wednesday Night Market.

— Priorities: Housing affordability and homelessness; fire prevention and preparedness; public safety; downtown revitalization; infrastructure.

Shari Shamsavari

— Age: 73

— Profession: Retired education and health professional.

— Experience: Active in the Sonoma State University Alumni Association, nonprofit groups, including the Santa Rosa Rotary Club, and her homeowners association.

— Priorities: Housing; after school programs for children and families; homelessness; small business support.

The four-way race to represent Santa Rosa’s northeastern District 4 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive across Sonoma County in the Nov. 8 election with ballots going out to voters’ mailboxes Monday.

Political observers say the race could decide the balance of power on the seven-member City Council, with two clear front-runners vying for the seat: incumbent Victoria Fleming and retired firefighter Terry Sanders.

The two candidates have attracted some of the most high-profile support in the race and have brought in the largest share of campaign contributions.

Small business owner Henry Huang and Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional, also are running for the seat. Their keys have been lower profile and are mostly self financed.

With Election Day just four weeks away, all four candidates are ramping up door-to-door voter outreach, as mailers go out and signs go up across the district that includes Fountaingrove, Hidden Valley, the Junior College and McDonald Avenue neighborhoods.

The winner will have a hand in setting policies to address chronic housing needs and rising homelessness, and will help set a vision for the future of downtown as the city looks to revitalize its struggling urban core.

At the district level, voters say they are looking for a candidate who will support continued recovery efforts from the 2017 Tubbs Fire, push for added resources to better prepare the area for the next emergency, address the onslaught of short-term rentals and be a voice for neighbors as plans for the former county hospital campus on Chanate Road are filed with the city.

Two other council seats are up for grabs as incumbents John Sawyer and Tom Schwedhelm retire, and appointee Dianna MacDonald is set to retain a fourth seat in an uncontested race.

The District 4 race, however, is the marquee contest in Santa Rosa, with Fleming and Sanders splitting endorsements and support along familiar political lines.

Fleming, backed by labor and environmental groups, is part of a more progressive majority that has held power in recent years.

“The community is starting to really pay attention to this race and understand that how this race goes will reflect the balance of the council, whether we’re going to have a future that eliminates carbon emissions, a future that deals with homelessness in firm and compassionate ways and has real results driven by people like myself that are social workers rather than law enforcement,” Fleming said. “Those are the types of things that are really motivating people.”

Sanders, who has received endorsements from public safety and business groups, has aligned with more moderate-to-conservative interests.

Sanders, making his first run for public office, said he wants to appeal to all voters in the district.

“I don’t have a formal education. All I know is I’m smart enough to know when something’s working and when it’s not, and smart enough to know how to get help in blind spots that I may have and I know how to bring people together,” he said.

Altogether, nine people are vying for the four seats and readers can learn more about each candidates’ position on key city issues in a series of Press Democrat questionnaires, publishing this week in print and online.

Homelessness top issue for many voters

Top of mind for many voters, including those in District 4, is the city’s need to address growing homelessness. A recent county report showed chronic homelessness shot up 43% over the past year, with the largest share of unhoused people living in Santa Rosa.

As Fleming recently knocked on doors in the Ridgway Historic District, longtime Ridgway Avenue resident David Jessen questioned how she would address the crisis.

Fleming, who was first elected to the City Council in 2018, said her professional experience as a clinical social worker dealing with unhoused individuals gave her a more nuanced understanding of the needs of that population and what is needed to get people connected to services.

She supported the creation of the city’s inRESPONSE mental health team, which responds to nonviolent emergencies related to mental health, homelessness and substance use, and said she’d look to expand that program to operate round-the-clock.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently approved CARES Court, which seeks to make it easier to address needs of people with severe mental illness, could also be another local tool to help unsheltered individuals, if properly funded, Fleming said.

Beyond services, the city has added 1,400 affordable housing units during her term and she said she would continue to ease red tape on housing construction to make it easier for developers to build affordable housing to keep and get more people housed.

Fleming acknowledged people are frustrated with the deepening crisis, and its fallout on residents and businesses, even amid a historic surge of public spending to combat homelessness.

The city must be firm but empathetic to get results, she said.

“I think people are exhausted, on both sides, both people who are unsheltered and regular taxpayers who feel like when is this going to end,” she said.

She added moments later: “We’ve gotten family homelessness to functional zero but where we really need to work on next is unsheltered individuals, especially people with mental health problems and drug use, and let them know that there are places for them to go and it’s no longer acceptable for them to stay in our city parks and on the streets.”

A few days earlier, as Sanders spoke to neighbors in the McDonald Historic District, where he has lived since 2019, Stewart Street resident Anthony Norton questioned what he would do to address homelessness.

Sanders, who retired earlier this year after 23 years in fire service, said he’d gained a deep understanding of the needs of homeless people on the job.

He called for a more hard-line approach to getting people connected with mental health and substance use services and enforcing laws that prohibit camping in certain areas — a turnabout from what he described as the city’s hands-off approach.

“There are people who don’t seek care or won’t accept care and we need to consider a tougher love approach,” he said.

Though local government and nonprofit officials have stressed that increased spending helped curb the rise in homelessness over the past two years, Sanders said those efforts did not go far enough.

He said he often receives emails from concerned residents about RVs parked on evacuation routes, open flames in wooded areas prone to fires in the district’s hillside neighborhoods and concerns about gray and black water being dumped into the street.

Huang, who has made addressing downtown revitalization the defining issue of his campaign, said the city needs to be compassionate in how it responds to homelessness. Still, he said the city’s “housing first” model isn’t working.

He called for additional police officers working to connect unsheltered residents to resources and focusing social services on those who are willing to receive assistance. The city should look at successful programs in other cities that have led to a reduction in homelessness and adopt similar programs, he said, though he didn’t point to a successful model.

Shamsavari said she would tap into her large network to raise funds to house people and provide wraparound services. The city needs to do a better job of identifying and tracking various subgroups of the homeless population, particularly those that have drug and behavioral health concerns, to better direct services to them, she said.

Development and short-term rentals

District 4’s next council member will have to handle two other searing hot potatoes in local politics.

The first: a forthcoming housing development on the former Chanate Road county camps us.

A Las Vegas developer who purchased the site from the county in December for $15 million proposes building nearly 1,000 units. A coalition of neighbors near the 72-acre site have sounded the alarm over potential fire risks and, more recently, earthquake risks, and how thousands of new residents on the site could clog the narrow two-lane road during evacuations.

All of the candidates questioned whether a large-scale housing development is appropriate for that site and said it could pose a hazard to existing and proposed new residents in an emergency.

Fleming said she isn’t a proponent of a big development on the site considering it’s in a high-risk fire zone. She is interested in working with the developer on other potential uses for the site like recreation, she said.

“Hopefully we can get some other uses on the table, anything that’s safe,” she said. “But I can’t imagine a scenario in which I’d be supporting hundreds, if not 1,000, units when we have a two-lane road.”

The candidates said they planned to work with neighbors to develop a vision for that site and several said they would be interested in park amenities and other uses there.

The second divisive issue: new guidelines for how short-term rentals operate in the city. The field had a wider range of stances on that topic.

Fleming, who has the backing of Save Our Santa Rosa, a neighborhood group opposed to short-term rentals, supported a recently imposed cap on the number of nonhosted rentals in the city and would prefer hosted rentals where the property owner lives on the site.

She has previously proposed a ban on short-term rentals outside commercial districts and supports additional protections for residents. The rentals are taking up needed housing and are overconcentrated in specific neighborhoods, which can harm the character of residential areas, she said.

Shamsavari also took a hardline approach and said she opposed rentals because of noise and safety issues and said the city hasn’t dedicated funding to police and code enforcement officers to respond to complaints.

Huang supports stricter rules for nonhosted rentals, which he said cut into housing stock and drive up prices for residents. He favors limiting how many days a year an operator of an unhosted rental is allowed to rent out the unit, a deterrent to outside investors that are swooping up Bay Area homes for vacation rentals.

Sanders said the current emergency regulations were made in haste and didn’t properly address noise, traffic and other resident concerns.

But he ducked on the issue, not willing to say whether he would favor a ban or stricter rules, saying he opposed anything that disrupted residents’ ability to enjoy their home. Acknowledging that it’s a polarizing topic, he said he would want additional community engagement before proposing any changes to the current rules.

Familiar political divide

With Schwedhelm, a former Santa Rosa police chief, and Sawyer, a staunch supporter of public safety, both retiring, Sanders said the city is losing the public safety voice on the dais and he looks to fill that void.

He and his team have knocked on several thousand of the roughly 9,000 homes in District 4 to raise his name recognition, he said.

He was at ease as he canvassed his neighborhood recently, bonding with residents over a shared love of music, his historic home — formerly the home of late county Supervisor Helen Rudee — and growing up in San Francisco.

Sanders has been endorsed by the Santa Rosa firefighters union, the Santa Rosa Police Officers Association and the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. He’s also garnered support from the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Sonoma County Alliance and other North Bay business groups.

Sanders has received just over $38,600 in contributions since launching his campaign, the bulk of which came from former Santa Rosa elected officials, local business owners and several public safety and business interest groups, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with Santa Rosa on Sept. 29.

Fleming has the backing of elected officials at the local, state and federal level, plus more than a dozen environmental and labor groups in her corner, including the Sierra Club and North Bay Labor Council, in addition to a long list of residents.

She’s brought in about $41,800, including a $10,000 loan she made to her previous campaign and transferred over.

Outside spending is expected to fuel the race between Fleming and Sanders in the weeks ahead.

Teamsters Local 665 has sponsored an independent expenditure committee in support of Fleming. The North Bay Labor Council, Building and Construction Trades of Marin and the union representing service employees has contributed to the committee’s war chest.

The committee has spent nearly $4,000 on mailers so far.

Terry Price, a seasoned political observer in the North Bay, said Fleming has the advantage of name recognition and is an experienced elected official. That could be particularly important to voters at a time when the council is already poised to lose its two longest serving members and select a new mayor.

The city will need someone with knowledge on how to navigate city processes and work with regional partners to address pressing issues from homelessness and housing to climate change, said Denny Rosatti, a local political consultant.

With three challengers vying to pick off voters, a tight race with Sanders is likely to swing in Fleming’s favor.

“The way I see it, it’s Victoria’s race to lose,” he said.

Still, both agreed Sanders’ background gives him a good chance. Spending by the police officers’ association is expected to give him an extra boost.

Door-to-door outreach to voters will be crucial for both camps in the weeks ahead, Rosatti said.

Sanders wasn’t willing to reveal how he felt about his prospects but asserted that he was “making people work” for the job, he said, referring to Fleming.

“All I can do is keep my head down and do my thing, and that’s keep on walking and keep on talking and keep on meeting people and keep on spreading my thought process on how we move Santa Rosa forward in a way that’s right for everyone,” he said.

Fleming said she’s confident.

She’s built a strong field presence and is proud of how many people are supporting her, she said. That was evident as she walked through the Ridgway neighborhood, her signs posted on several lawns.

She’s planning to continue knocking on doors and reaching out to voters to press on them the importance of the race.

“I am not scared but I do take it seriously,” she said. “I believe that I was elected to do a job that is partially completed and that it is my responsibility to the people who voted for me in 2018 and to my colleagues and residents to make sure I get reelected so that I can finish the job.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

Paulina Pineda

Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park city reporter

Decisions made by local elected officials have some of the biggest day-to-day impacts on residents, from funding investments in roads and water infrastructure to setting policies to address housing needs and homelessness. As a city reporter, I want to track those decisions and how they affect the community while also highlighting areas that are being neglected or can be improved.

