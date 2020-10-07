Santa Rosa’s favorite Halloween neighborhood, McDonald Avenue, cancels annual festivities

Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart (If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised).

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand-sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Having a small, outdoor, open-air costume parade or party where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart (A costume mask should only be used if it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe).

Placing individually wrapped goodie bags outside of the home for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (If you prepare bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags).

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt: Give children a list of Halloween-themed things to find while they walk outdoors, looking at Halloween decorations from a safe distance

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household, or outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Public health officials from the county to the federal level recommend against traditional trick-or-treating this October. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has compiled information on potential alternatives grouped by their virus transmission risk level.

One of Santa Rosa’s liveliest streets on Halloween night will this year look comparatively dead, thanks to COVID-19.

Fright Night festivities on Santa Rosa’s McDonald Avenue, including the annual massive party hosted at the McDonald Mansion, are among the latest events to be canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. Homeowners on the street are not preparing to welcome scores of trick-or-treaters, and many are even planning to keep decorations to a minimum to avoid drawing the usual crowds of thousands.

"I feel terrible,“ said Cathy Grace Hayes, who owns a house down the street from the mansion. ”But I’m not going to take the chance.“

Hayes can remember Halloween nights at her McDonald Avenue house since she was a child. Her grandparents bought the home first, and then her parents owned it, and she and her husband moved in in 1994. Every year, regardless of weather, Halloween was a bustling, reliable constant, she said.

This year, she plans to hang a banner where Hayes typically would sit on Halloween night, usually with one of the guests she invites over each year for a small party and to help pass out candy.

“Happy Halloween! We’ll see you next year,” it reads.

Hayes said she’ll probably recreate some of her usual festive fall decorations this year, but on a smaller scale. Pumpkins will still grace the steps leading up to the front porch, but maybe won’t include her usual 100-pound gourds.

Across the street, the McDonald Mansion, owned by John and Jenny Webley, will also stay shut for the holiday. A post from the historic home’s Facebook page announced “with sadness” that no festivities will be held there this October.

“Given the current fires and ongoing pandemic, there is no way we can ensure the safety of our community and children,” the post read. “Please take care of yourself and loved ones, and follow all social distancing guidelines this Halloween.”

The annual open-to-the-public parties hosted by the Webleys have for years been a major draw to the historic neighborhood. Each year features a different theme, including Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz and last year, “Where’s Waldo?”

“It’s just kinda the pits,” said Wally Wallace, another homeowner, about the canceled festivities this year.

He and his family, including a son and daughter in their teens, typically deck out their Victorian-style home with everything from skeletons illuminated by orange lights to a werewolf that can startle visitors with unexpected barks.

Though the neighbors always enjoy their epic Halloweens, Wallace said, this isn’t the first year that some have considered dialing it back. In 2017, some residents talked about taking a year off. But in the wake of the October firestorm that ripped through Sonoma County three weeks before Halloween, he said, Wallace and his neighbors couldn’t bring themselves to not go all-out as before.

“It’s almost like a rite of passage for being a kid,” he said. “We said, ’We can’t take a break, we gotta have a safe environment for them.’ ”

The wildfires of 2020, which caused tens of thousands of Sonoma County families to evacuate, could have inspired a similar sentiment. But with COVID-19 in the mix, residents said they don’t want to contribute to the spread by attracting their usual number of families.

In 16 years of living on the street, Wallace and his family have handed out about 4,200 pieces of candy on an average Halloween.

“There are other neighborhoods where you can get handfuls of candy so I don’t know if that’s the draw,” he said. “I think it’s everything else.”

The Victorian-style houses, many of them built over 100 years ago, dazzle the eye even when not decked out in spooky decorations. It’s a popular area for people to walk in — and it’s partly for those people that Jennifer Yang said her family will also be decorating their home this year, even a little early.

They often go with an Alice in Wonderland theme, she said, including placing characters’ silhouettes in the bay windows overlooking the front yard.

Yang hopes that passersby will find some spirit of Halloween in the decorations, even though they won’t be answering their door. She and her husband have two young children, as well, who are going to expect some sort of activities related to the holiday

“It’s such a fun experience on McDonald Avenue,” she said. “It’s just different this year. It is a bittersweet time of year.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.