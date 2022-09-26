Santa Rosa’s first new independent medical building in decades approved near Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

An Orange County-based real estate developer has begun courting tenants for a newly approved four-story, 93,000-square-foot medical office building just two blocks from Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The developer, Accretive Realty Advisors, which specializes in health care facilities, claims the project is Santa Rosa’s first medical office building spearheaded by a developer since 1983. Most of the city’s new health care buildings, including hospitals and large community clinics, have been built by major nonprofit hospital systems and federally subsidized health care centers.

That’s left private doctors and small medical groups in Santa Rosa with little other choice but to occupy aging, out-dated medical facilities, said Accretive CEO Thomas LeBeau.

LeBeau said for years independent doctors have had to look elsewhere for state-of-the-art medical offices.

“In Santa Rosa, you've seen an out-migration of physicians to closer to San Francisco, even as far south as Novato, to get into a new medical office building,” LeBeau said. “If you’ve lived in Santa Rosa for a long time and you're a physician in Santa Rosa, why would you want to go down to Petaluma to work because you can't get a decent medical office suite that's designed and built out in the post-Affordable Care Act world, with LCD lighting, with all of the things that we've come to appreciate in health care in the last five years.”

The project, at 101 Brookwood Avenue, received all the necessary approvals earlier this month, including from the city Design Review Board on Sept. 1 and a minor use permit from the city zoning administrator on Sept. 15. City planning officials said Thursday no Planning Commission approval or additional planning approvals are required for the project.

Wendy Davies, executive director of the Sonoma-Mendocino-Lake Medical Association, said the size of the project has the potential to bolster patient access to local physicians.

“This would help us to address the ‘out migration’ of patients, meaning patients are sent to the Bay Area for services and procedures that ideally could be done closer to home and family,” Davies said in an email.

“Also, I hope this project entices more solo and small group practice physicians to Sonoma County, addressing the physician shortage we have been experiencing,” she added. “We need more family practice physicians in Sonoma County to help us keep patient services in Sonoma County in lieu of sending them to Bay Area for their procedures.”

Developer’s first Bay Area project

LeBeau said the project is Accretive’s first development in the Bay Area. Founded in 2002, Accretive has primarily done projects in Southern California.

After passage of the federal Affordable Care Act, Accretive started building suburban medical office buildings for a combination of health systems and individual physicians, he said. Project locations include San Juan Capistrano, Huntington Beach, Fullerton, Laguna Hills and Pasadena.

“We typically don't do a lot of projects,” LeBeau said. “We're a fairly boutique firm and focus on areas where we think demand drives new construction.”

The site is a mostly undeveloped 4.2-acre property bordered by Brookwood Avenue, 2nd Street and Santa Rosa Creek. The property has an existing structure, a 33,000-square-foot, two-story building with several tenants, including the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation and a periodontist’s office. The new four-story building will stand up to 75 feet tall and include a separate, six-level parking garage with an open-air design fronting Brookwood Avenue.

The garage structure is 53.5 feet tall at its tallest point. There are three vehicle access points to the complex, one on 2nd Street and two on Brookwood Avenue. The project also includes a walking path along the adjacent stretch of Santa Rosa Creek, as well as an extension of bike lanes and pedestrian paths along 2nd Street and Brookwood Avenue.

Spec development: If you build it they will come

Most of the recent health care construction done in Sonoma County in recent decades has been by the county’s large health care providers, Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health and Providence, which in 2016 merged with St. Joseph Health, and owns Santa Rosa Memorial, Petaluma Valley and Healdsburg District hospitals.

Accretive is not associated with any large medical system. LeBeau said that as a result, Accretive is not constrained to “cookie cutter” developments designed to yield “maximum procedures,” in terms of health care services. The new medical office building, he said, is being designed with the idea that the patient and their family are the primary customers.