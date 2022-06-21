Santa Rosa’s Juneteenth Community Festival marks 52nd year

Hundreds of people gathered on a sunny Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Santa Rosa to celebrate Juneteenth.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when Black people enslaved in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

While the observance was officially recognized by California nearly 20 years ago, President Joe Biden declared it to be an official federal holiday last year.

This year’s Santa Rosa event was dedicated to the memory of beloved longtime nonprofit employee Vince Harper, who died last year.

Marchers kicked off the day by walking from Santa Rosa’s Juilliard Park to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

The Healdsburg Jazz Festival also commemorated Juneteenth on Sunday, when Black musicians, artists and vendors were given the spotlight at the 24th annual event.